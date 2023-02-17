Registration for Hope and Dream 10 in Enniscorthy is now open

The Bree hub of CWCW gave their support to the Hope Cancer Support Centre last year.

THE registration process for this years Hope & Dream10 fundraising race for the Hope Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy is now open.

The opening of registrations was launched virtually and coincided with the launch of the events website for 2023.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 2, and the organisers have said there will again be the option of participating in the physical event or taking part virtually.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We are delighted to offer the choice of a virtual event again this year along with the option of 10 km and 10 miles.”

However, before people register they are asked to read the FAQ (frequently asked questions) section of the website at https:www.hopeanddream10.com/faqs/

The event is the principal fundraising initiative for the Hope Cancer Support Centre which serves not just the people of County Wexford but also beyond and the money raised over the last 11 years has made a massive difference to the quality of life for hundreds of people across the county.

When people register for the event through https://www.hopeanddream10.com/online-registration-2023/ they are asked to allow seven days before the sponsorship cards are posted out.

As usual the support of the public is very much appreciated and without that support it would be impossible for the Hope Centre to continue to provide the invaluable service it does to the people of the county and beyond.

For more information on the event or details on how to register contact the race director Michael Jordan on 087 2379035.