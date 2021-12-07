Red Books publishes book of plays by Wexford writer and director Eamonn Colfer

Red Books Press in Wexford has published a book of plays by the writer and director Eamonn Colfer (pictured).

A book of plays by the writer and director Eamonn Colfer has been published by Wexford-based publishing house Red Books Press and will be launched in Red Books bookshop in Peter Square on Friday, December 10.

Red Books is an independent publishing outfit established last year by Wally O’ Neill, proprietor of the second-hand bookshop of the same name.

The press has released numerous titles, spanning genres such as memoir, science fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

The latest release is a collection of plays by Eamonn Colfer, brother of the best selling author Eoin Colfer.

Since 2015, Eamonn has been producing his own work under the banner of Aisling Theatre. He staged early production in the upstairs theatre at Fusion Cafe in Monck Street, followed by shows at Wexford Arts Centre, Smock Alley Theatre and the National Opera House.

Eamonn staged a reading a of his most recent play, The Flying Flea, at Red Books in 2020, after which Wally suggested the idea of a publishing a collection of his work.

"Eamonn Colfer – Plays” contains seven plays written over a five year period, from 2015 to 2020, including Ghost Radio, Dumpton, The Breakwater, The Brotherhood of the Mound, The Child is the Father of the Man, Black Lead and The Flying Flea.

In the one-act play The Breakwater, Hyper Monroe is a prisoner on the breakwater, chained to the beacon. Years have passed but nobody comes. Has he been forgotten?

In Dumpton, the world is a dump and Andrei Strove sleeps in a fridge. One day a nomadic digger makes him a life-changing offer.

The Brotherhood of the Mound takes place on a dirt mound, where three men live. Each man knows his place and the arrival of a stranger upsets the balance of power.

Eamonn’s work was described by Wexford journalist Anna Hayes as “An exploration of the human condition and its place within a heavily controlled society . . . [the plays] peel back the façade of reality and while they’re not for the faint hearted there are glimmers of hope.”

“Eamonn Colfer – Plays” will be available from December 10 and the author will be signing books in Red Books on the day.