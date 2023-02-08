Record numbers reveal continued growth at Rosslare Europort

STANDING at the viewing point overlooking Rosslare Europort, it’s clear to see things are busy. Huge ships come and go, trucks roll on and roll off and trailers are carried off and parked within the facility. It’s become a serious operation.

The latest figures issued by Ianród Éireann show just how serious as it was revealed that the port had exceeded 200,000 freight units for the first time ever. That wasn’t the extent of the good news either, as management stated that “passenger numbers have made almost a full post-Covid recovery”.

The freight figures passing through are simply unprecedented and are the largest in the port’s history. The figures show that overall in the past two years freight at Rosslare has grown cumulatively by 53%, with a 398% increase in continental trade. 2022 also saw the port secure a new twice weekly direct service to Zeebrugge with Finnlines, part of the Grimaldi group. In fact, rumours are circulating that following the success of this route, Finnlines may even be looking at increasing frequency.

On the passenger front, it was stated that over 550,000 people used the port last year – a 128% increase on 2021 and just 5% behind where things were pre-pandemic. This is welcome news and hopes are high that routes to France etc will prove popular with tourists travelling both ways. However, questions still remain over the facilities that greet travellers when they arrive at Rosslare. Despite the growth of recent years, the terminal building remains a shadow of its former self and public transport links to and from the Europort could do with some work.

In the wake of Brexit, Rosslare has become Ireland’s number one port for direct freight and passenger services to the EU. In addition to 58 weekly UK services, the port also operates over 34 services between Rosslare and Bilbao, Cherbourg, Le Havre, Dunkirk and Zeebrugge.

Glenn Carr, Director Commercial Business Units, Iarnród Éireann which is the Port Authority for Rosslare Euoport said:

“We continue to see increased growth and demand at Rosslare Europort and our focus is on further delivering port infrastructure and services that supports Ireland’s exporters, importers, tourism and energy renewable industries. 2022 was a tremendous year for freight at the port and we also welcomed back significant passenger numbers using Rosslare.

"As we go through 2023 and beyond, we will see historic levels of investment in numerous projects. Not only will these reinforce Rosslare Europort’s position as Ireland’s gateway for freight and passenger traffic to Europe, but will also see the port emerge as Ireland’s national hub to support the offshore renewable wind projects planned for the Irish and Celtic Seas.”

Among the investments referenced is a ‘Rosslare Europort Masterplan’ worth in excess of €30 million. It is to include the digitisation of the port, new freight and passenger facilities, berth extension, a new freight entrance and new parking areas. While this is all welcome and badly needed, there has been some frustration in relation to the pace of its roll-out. In September of 2020 the master plan, which was said to be a five year project, was officially given the green light. Some two and a half years later, the port still seems in need of quite a bit of work, with people in some quarters starting to grow a little impatient.

However, the continued growth at Rosslare Europort can only be greeted as a massive positive for the entire region and hopes are high it will continue on its current trajectory in 2023 and beyond.