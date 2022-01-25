Record numbers expected for popular Wexford half-marathon event

Launch of the Wexford Half Marathon and 10Km at Pettitt's Supervalu on Thursday afternoon. L/r; Gavin Griffin (Assistant Manager Pettitt's Supervalu), Eoin Ryan (The Bear Group), Barry Pender (The Bear Group) and Peter Lageu (DMP Athletic Club)

This coming April 24 the popular Pettitt’s SuperValu Wexford Half Marathon and 10km, in association with DMP Athletics Club, will take place. Now in its 14th year this annual event attracts runners, joggers and walkers from all over Ireland and beyond to enjoy one of Ireland’s premium races.

“Many running groups, running clubs and families use this race as a weekend away” said Race Director Barry Pender. This year’s event is due to have record numbers of participants due to the popularity of the Trilogy collector’s medal which includes The Wicklow Gaol Break Half Marathon & 10km and The Joe Duffy Clontarf Half Marathon & 5 mile. “There is an unprecedented increase in demand this year, with more people having taken up running during the pandemic,” said Barry.

The Wexford Half Marathon & 10k is open to anyone who may wish to walk or run either race distance. The closing date for online entries is April 17 or earlier if it sells out.