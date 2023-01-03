Record crowds kick-start the New Year at Hook Lighthouse arrow ceremony

Pictured at the 800-year-old Hook Lighthouse in County Wexford are the Dunbrody Archers and the Cathaoirleach of New Ross Municipal District Cllr Michael Sheehan as they perform an Arrow Ceremony on New Year's Day. Photograph: Patrick Browne

IT was a bumper start to 2023 at Hook Lighthouse with record crowds attending the annual arrow ceremony, causing some traffic chaos along Hook Head.

The event – which usually takes place at dawn on New Year’s Day – this year happened closer to 1 p.m.

In front of wild seas and a crowd running into the hundreds, the Dunbrody Archers joined the Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District of New Ross Council, Cllr Michael Sheehan, to participate in the arrow ceremony. This ancient tradition dates back to 1687 when the mayor and the corporation of New Ross Town Council claimed their authority over the tower and waters by travelling to the point of the Hook and shooting an arrow into the sea from Hook Head Lighthouse.

The cathaoirleach was also joined by some of his fellow councillors and New Ross officials – including district director Eamonn Hore and outgoing council manager Mick McCormack – as they all cast biodegradable arrows into the sea.

Free afternoon entertainment was also on offer with treasure hunts, outdoor games and art workshops with resident artist Rose – although poor weather following the event saw the crowd disperse fairly quickly.

As 1 p.m. approached the huge volume of vehicles descending on the Hook saw some drivers take a chance and try to drive all the way to the tip of the peninsula, leading to traffic congestion and some frustration for drivers, but this didn’t take away from what was a fantastic event marking the start of the New Year.

Hook Lighthouse manager Lorraine Waters said she was shocked by the crowds: “It’s hard to control. We might have to hire a field for parking next year, but then if the weather is bad there might be nobody here but they were queuing in the rain for coffees today.”

She said along with 2020, this was a record year for visitors to the event.

"We had our sunrise tour this morning which was phenomenal and we got he colours in the sky a well, so when you need it Hook Lighthouse always pulls it out of the bag.”

She said: “We’re absolutely delighted today. The three car parks were full and the staff played a blinder. We want to thank the Dunbrody Archers, the Coastguard, the New Ross Pipe Band, but the visitors made it.

”To get back to normal is incredible. This is what Hook is; it’s crowds, it’s fun; it’s easy going and it’s embracing history and embracing heritage and that’s exactly what we achieved here today.”

Ms Waters said she plans to mix up things a little bit this year with some new initiatives along with the Imbolc, harvest and other annual events.