Recent upgrades mean Ballymoney should not be without water going forward

Residents of Ballymoney will not be without water going forward, according to Executive Engineer of Water and Wastewater Operations with Wexford County Council, Barry Hammel.

Speaking after his presentation of the latest water report at the July Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District meeting, Mr Hammel said that various improvements had been made in recent times to prevent interruptions to water supply that have historically occurred in the area. These improvements include the construction of the reservoir at Ballyminaun, upgrades at Creagh, the increase in production at Creagh from 90 cubic metres to 125 cubic metres of water an hour and the opening of water valves at different locations.

“In previous years, before we had the new reservoir in Ballyminaun, we would have been in under pressure with water supply at this time of the year,” he said. "I am now bringing more water from Ballyminaun into Gorey, reducing the dependency on Creagh. Last weekend, when we had a huge amount of demand for water, we didn’t have any issues.”

"We have loads of water. The valve has been opened up fully at the Bridge Bar, helping to push water to Ballymoney. Last weekend, nobody was without water. That wasn’t always the case but because of the new reservoir constructed in Ballyminaun and because of upgrade works in Creagh, we are in a position where we have loads of water.”

As of Friday, July 22, Creagh Reservoir is 98% full and Ballyminaun Reservoir is 94% full, he said.

At the meeting, the members heard how the water supply to approximately 30 households to the townlands of Tara Hill, Kildermot and Ballinacarrig was greatly reduced between July 7 and 11, leaving these residents without water during times of high demand. This issue was the result of a faulty valve, which was located and rectified on Monday, July 11, said Mr Hammel. As of the evening of Friday, July 22, there has been no disruption to the supply of treated water supplying Ballymoney booster pump tank since this incident was rectified.