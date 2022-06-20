Rebellion Day commemorates Ireland’s fight for independence

Rebellion Day Enniscorthy 98 Center were the Enniscorthy Re-Enactment Society put on a display of weaponary and camps from "98" in the National 98 center Sunday.Irish and French Re-Enactment Group make camp.

THE National 1798 Rebellion Centre in Enniscorthy was location for a very colourful commemoration event at the weekend.

Rebellion Day was celebrated on Sunday to acknowledge the effort of local people in the fight for Irish freedom and in particular the exploits of those who were involved in the 1798 rebellion.

The organisers of the event said it was “to celebrate our history and how far we’ve come in terms of peace”.

The event was organised in conjunction with the Enniscorthy Historical Re-enactment Society (EHRS) who were on hand to demonstrate what the battle scenes were like during the infamous battle of Vinegar Hill.

The society set up camp in in the gardens of the centre and were on hand to not just entertain people with their re-enactments of battle scenes but also chat about the significance of the day itself and how Enniscorthy and County Wexford are so indelibly linked with the history of the country establishing its national identity.

There was a lot of interest in the demonstrations of weapons used at the time and many of the younger people in attendance seemed captivated by the weapons on show.

Pikes are intrinsically linked with the rebellions that occurred throughout Irish history and in particular with the battles that took place on Oulart hill, Vinegar Hill and New Ross.

For the event at the weekend blacksmith, Liam Christie, from Gorey, had his furnace going as he gave demonstrations of how the pikes used by the rebels were forged.

The fact the weather was excellent on the day added to the overall enjoyment for those in attendance.

The EHRS will be involved in a number of other commemorative events over the coming weeks including a major ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the battle of Enniscorthy.

That event will take place on Saturday, July 2, and will commemorate the infamous battle that took place in the town from July 1 to July 4, 1922.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the weekend’s commemoration were delighted with the response from the public and they expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to make the event a great success.