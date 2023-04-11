Reach Ability craft fair in Bunclody provides support to cancer group

THE success of a craft fair organised by Reach Ability in Bunclody over Christmas culminated in the recent presentation of a cheque to Bunclody Homecare Cancer Group.
The craft fair was held in St Mary’s Hall in Bunclody and took place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and such was its success that €851.53 was raised and that cheque was presented to
Speaking about the event Blaithin O’Neill, from Reach Ability, said it was a great success and everyone involved was delighted with how it went.
They were also delighted to be able to hand over a the money to a very worthy organisations.
All of the products offered for sale at the event were handmade by the people attending the Reach Ability day services in Bunclody.
"It was a great event and because it wasn’t a big craft fair we were really happy with how much it raised,” said Blaithin.
Gratitude was also expressed to everyone who went along and supported the event on the day.