Reach Ability craft fair in Bunclody provides support to cancer group

Reach Ability Bunclody Hub cheque presentation (€852.32) to Bunclody Home Care Cancer Group, proceeds of Craft Fair, in St. Mary's Hall, Bunclody. Expand
Pictured at the event were (left to right): Joan Rothwell, Rev Trevor Sargent, Ned Connors, Michelle Francis an Elaine Murphy. Expand
Enjoying the craft fair were (left-to-right): Tom Coleman, Jack Dagg, Elaine Murphy, JJ Kirwan, Trevor Jacob (CEO of Reach Ability), Ned Mahon, Philip Hughes, John Grennan and Nicky Dunne. Expand
Jack Dagg and JJ Kirwan enjoyed the event. Expand
Two of the Reach Ability service users who enjoyed the craft fair. Expand
Larry Parle and Tom Coleman enjoyed the craft fair. Expand
The craft fair attracted a large crowd. Expand
Elaine Murphy pictured at the event. Expand
Some of the items made by Reach Ability service users in Bunclody. Expand

Reach Ability Bunclody Hub cheque presentation (€852.32) to Bunclody Home Care Cancer Group, proceeds of Craft Fair, in St. Mary's Hall, Bunclody.

Pictured at the event were (left to right): Joan Rothwell, Rev Trevor Sargent, Ned Connors, Michelle Francis an Elaine Murphy.

Enjoying the craft fair were (left-to-right): Tom Coleman, Jack Dagg, Elaine Murphy, JJ Kirwan, Trevor Jacob (CEO of Reach Ability), Ned Mahon, Philip Hughes, John Grennan and Nicky Dunne.

Jack Dagg and JJ Kirwan enjoyed the event.

Two of the Reach Ability service users who enjoyed the craft fair.

Larry Parle and Tom Coleman enjoyed the craft fair.

The craft fair attracted a large crowd.

Elaine Murphy pictured at the event.

Some of the items made by Reach Ability service users in Bunclody.

Brendan Keane

THE success of a craft fair organised by Reach Ability in Bunclody over Christmas culminated in the recent presentation of a cheque to Bunclody Homecare Cancer Group.

The craft fair was held in St Mary’s Hall in Bunclody and took place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and such was its success that €851.53 was raised and that cheque was presented to 

Speaking about the event Blaithin O’Neill, from Reach Ability, said it was a great success and everyone involved was delighted with how it went.

They were also delighted to be able to hand over a the money to a very worthy organisations.

All of the products offered for sale at the event were handmade by the people attending the Reach Ability day services in Bunclody.

"It was a great event and because it wasn’t a big craft fair we were really happy with how much it raised,” said Blaithin.

Gratitude was also expressed to everyone who went along and supported the event on the day.

