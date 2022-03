THE popular Rathnure drive-in bingo returns this coming weekend and will take place at Rathnure soccer pitch, in the village, for a St Patrick’s Day special.

The organisers say there will be lots of craic and fun with up to €3,100 up for grabs.

The prizes will include a massive €850 snowball, in 53 calls or less.

The gates will open at 5.30 p.m. and the bingo session will begin an hour later, at 6.30 p.m.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to attend