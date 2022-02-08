Rathnure and Wexford hurling great Seamus Barron dies aged 75

A Wexford hurling great who won All-Irelands both as a player and a selector has passed away at the age of 75. Seamus Barron, who played for Rathnure St Anne’s GAA, was a part of the county minor team which won Wexford’s first ever Leinster and All-Ireland titles in 1963. He played centre-back in the Leinster final against Kilkenny, and then full-forward in the All-Ireland final against Limerick, scoring 1-1.

Having progressed to under-21 level, Seamus played right corner-forward on the team which lost to Tipperary in the 1964 All-Ireland final. The following year he was positioned at left half-forward when Wexford made amends, beating Tipperary by 3-7 to 1-4 in the final in what remains Wexford’s sole All-Ireland win in the grade. Seamus won a third Leinster under-21 medal in 1966, and scored 2-4 in the second replay of the All-Ireland final that was lost to Cork.

At senior level he had brief stints in 1966 (2 appearances), 1968 (6 appearances) and 1970 (1 appearance) with his county and replaced club-mate John Quigley in the 1968 Leinster Senior final. He earned an All-Ireland medal as an unused substitute in the final against Tipperary that same year. Seamus was also a selector on the backroom team which helped Wexford end its long wait for an All-Ireland senior hurling title in 1996 and was an outstanding Rathnure clubman all of his life.

In 1983 Seamus set up Barron Machinery. Initially, the company provided used tractors until it eventually grew into a substantial franchise dealer of big brands. Seamus’ son Barry took over the company in 2015.

Seamus is survived by his wife Ann, and children Barry, Shane and Mairéad.