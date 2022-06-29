Rathgarogue-Cushinstown make their Feile mark

THERE was cause for great celebration in Rathgarogue-Cushinstown GAA club recently when the U15 squad secured a great victory in their Feile football final.

This year has proven to be a great campaign so far for the squad with a good run to-date in both the U15 league and U15 rising stars hurling and football competitions.

For the Feile finals, which were held in the Wexford GAA centre of excellence in Ferns, the squad went up against formidable opponents in the form of Clonmore GFC, St Pat's and Young Irelands.

They got off to a flying start against Clonmore and while the initial stages of the game were closely contested as the match progressed the Rathgarogue-Cushinstown squad began to pull away to secure a victory on a 0-5 to 3-7 scoreline.

Their second game saw them go up against St Pat's and again the local lads proved more than a match for their worthy opponents emerging victorious on a scoreline of 3-5 to 1-1.

The final game in the group stage saw the Rathgarogue-Cushinstown squad take on Young Ireland's.

This was a very competitive game with the local team having to pull out all the stops against a very strong group of footballers. However, they proved their worth with a resilient display and some great teamwork to take the victory 3-4 to 2-1 and maintain a 100 per cent record.

That meant the team qualified for the final of the competition which saw them go up against Clonmore GFC once again.

However, while the first game resulted in a dominant victory for Rathgarogue-Cushinstown their opponents were obviously out for revenge in the final and were obviously up for it from the throw-in.

However, the local team showed the same gritty resolve for which they’ve become synonymous and matched their opponents score for score until they eventually built up a bit of a cushion and ultimately won 3-4 to 2-1.

There is a fantastic camaraderie within the squad that is very evident in both training and during games and their victory is also a testament to the hard work and commitment of their team of mentors.

Everyone in the club is now looking forward to continuing with their league and rising stars campaigns over the remainder of the summer when hopefully more victories will come the way of the club.