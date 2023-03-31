Ramsgrange principal leaving in September having been named deputy director of national body

Following a national competitive recruitment process, the National Executive Committee of the National Association of Principals and Deputies (NAPD) has announced the appointment of Rachel O’Connor as Deputy Director of the association.

Rachel O’Connor has been the principal of Ramsgrange Community School since 2013 and will be leaving the role in September.

She previously worked as a deputy principal in WWETB and taught in Loreto Secondary School Wexford from 2007 to 2011.

The Waterford woman will take up her new role as Deputy Director of NAPD on September 1, 2023.

Since taking on the role of principal in 2013, Ramsgrange Community School has grown from 320 students to a current enrolment of 625.

Ms O’Connor made her surprise announcement to staff on Tuesday telling staff ‘how lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard’. Ms O’Connor will continue in her current role for the remainder of the school year.

Commenting on her time in Ramsgrange CS, Ms O’Connor said: “Being the principal of Ramsgrange Community School has been the most rewarding time of my professional career. It has been my privilege to lead such a dynamic, progressive, innovative, and caring school community.

"To see it grow into the school of choice that it can now boast to be is an honour that I share with the whole team here in our school.”

She said working in south west Wexford has shown her the importance of community, saying this was especially evident during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank all the families in Ramsgrange Community School that have trusted me over the last ten years to lead this very special school. The school is in incredibly safe hands and will continue to thrive, I have zero doubt about that.

"Leaving Ramsgrange Community School was a very difficult decision for me, but a new adventure begins in my new post with NAPD. I will continue to support and follow with great interest the many successes of Ramsgrange Community School ’.