Ramsgrange NS’s Ukrainian pupils enjoy special day out in Wexford

The 24 Ukrainian pupils in Ramsgrange NS were treated to a fun-filled day out on Monday, organised by their EAL (English as an Additional Language) teacher, Mr Darragh Kennedy.

There was great excitement as the children boarded the bus that morning, accompanied by teacher Mr Kennedy, principal Ms Lorraine Kennedy and their three helpers, Kieran and Jamie Cooper and Kelly Corbett.

First stop was Craft Central on the quay in New Ross. Here, the children got to create their own unique work of art under the guidance of manager Dawn Morley.

The junior pupils worked on designing their own masks, while the senior pupils decorated mugs, plates and baseball caps.

Leisure Max in Wexford was the second destination, where the children enjoyed activities such as bowling, fun zone, go-karts, soft play etc. They said that ‘getting to have such fun with (their) teacher and principal outside of school was the best thing ever!’.

The hot food and drinks that were provided went down a treat as everyone was ravenous after all the fun and games!

Principal, Ms Kennedy explained that all credit for organising the day out was due to Mr Kennedy. She went on to thank and praise him for his outstanding dedication and commitment to the Ukrainian pupils in his care.

”He has gone above and beyond for these children since he began teaching them at the end of August 2022. They absolutely adore him. Unfortunately, however, Mr Kennedy already had plans in place to teach elsewhere in 2023, and the time has almost come for him to leave. His departure will be a huge loss to Ramsgrange NS as he has become an invaluable member of staff in the short time he has been with us. Having said that, we all wish him the absolute, very best with his future endeavours.”

When asked to say a few words about his experience teaching the Ukrainian children, Mr Kennedy said: “Being afforded with opportunities to enrich, encourage, and educate any child along their own journey of life, regardless of their nationality or background, has always been something that I’ve cherished deeply as a teacher. But to work with these young Ukrainian children, given the context of world affairs as they are, has been such a unique and humbling learning experience for me personally.

“Being surprised, on a regular basis, with many unexpected insights and beautiful aspects of Ukrainian culture, arts, traditions, and language were all little joys that I deeply appreciated being given by the children throughout my days of working with them in the classroom.

“And yet, in addition to teaching them the English language, to have also been afforded opportunities each morning and afternoon to offer something of myself, my experiences, my upbringing, and my Irish culture to those who have been very sadly displaced from their own was a special privilege that I haven’t taken for granted. I feel that I’ve been greatly blessed through it, and it’s one that I won’t ever leave-behind.”

He expressed his deep gratitude to all the staff of Ramsgrange N.S., to Ms Kennedy for giving him an opportunity to teach at the school and to all of the Ukrainian kids and parents without whom I wouldn’t have a job!

