Ramsgrange Christmas Market is hailed ‘a fantastic success’

Millie and Sarah Coleman from Terrerath, Emma Power and Shane Cleary from Campile and Suzanne and Fiadh Stafford from Ballycullane. Photo: Mary Browne

Alana Muldoon and Olivia Woods from Wellingtonbridge, Niamh Cullen from Bannow and Marie Muldoon from Wellingtonbridge. Photo: Mary Browne

The last Sunday in November saw the return of the ever popular Christmas Market in Ramsgrange Community School.

After a three-year absence due to Covid-19, the eagerly anticipated market made a return and bigger and better than ever.

A whole community effort, the event was run by teachers, students and parents of Ramsgrange Community School.

Always a highlight in the calendar during the run up to Christmas, this year’s market certainly did not disappoint.

With over 100 stands, there was a mix of local craftspeople selling handmade jewellery, knitted goods, plants, wreaths, candles, beauty products, wood craft, baked goods, Christmas gift ideas and fancy goods, photography as well as other art and craft produce, to mention but a few. As well as the trade stands, Santa was also in attendance in his grotto meeting all of the local children and handing out presents.

“The market was a fantastic success with patrons coming from near and far to enjoy the event and support the local crafts people and students while browsing around the school,” a school spokesperson said.

Acting as a fundraiser through the selling of stands to exhibitors, the money raised will go towards financing the provision of school resources and activities.

Among the local craftspeople were also many of the school’s students who were selling and exhibiting their own products as part of their own enterprise projects. There were more than 20 teams of students involved ranging from students from 1st year up to 5th year, exhibiting their mini-enterprises.

All enterprise groups will now be entering both the NFTE competition run by Foróige and the Student Enterprise competition (SEP) run by the Local Enterprise Office. Students of Ramsgrange Community School have been very successful in these competitions in previous years and this year’s enterprise groups will be eager to emulate the success of groups in the past.