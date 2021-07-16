Rainbow crossings would be ‘positive addition’ to Wexford towns, says councillor

CO Wexford could be about to see some very colourful crossings spring up across the county in the near future, on foot of a motion from Sinn Féin councillor Tom Forde.

Cllr Forde asked that the council develop ‘rainbow walks’ in support of Pride awareness at different junctions and crossing points across the districts.

Having been done for Pride month in parts of Dublin, essentially it would mean replacing a plain black and white lined pedestrian crossing with one which has all the colours of the rainbow, mimicking the Pride flag.

The topic generated little in the way of discussion when it came before the council, but was seconded by Cllr Cathal Byrne who noted: ‘A friend of mine was heavily involved in the original campaign for these in Dublin and I think it would be a really positive addition to our towns.’

While it’s unclear whether there would be any difficulties in terms of road safety regulations, none of the members voiced any concerns and the motion carried.