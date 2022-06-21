Raheen FRC benefits from Late Late Toy Show appeal

RAHEEN Community Development Group is to benefit from this year's Toy Show Appeal with the project announced as one of the recipient organisations for funding through the initiative.

The organisation is to receive €46,692 with the money going towards the development of an affordable homework club with a special emphasis on children from the Travelling community in Clonroche.

Speaking about the funding the project Manager, Martin Neville said it was great news for the centre.

The project began around 20 years ago as a community childcare initiative catering for the needs of five or six children with the help of a couple of volunteers

However, in the interim the centre operates three childcare facilities with over 100 children attending.

“It’s all community based and as well as that we also do family support and we have meals on wheels, a day centre for the elderly where they get fed and do different activities,” said Mr Neville.

The centre also operates four community gardens in Adamstown, Clonroche, Raheen and Newbawn, a men’s shed and involvement with active retirement groups.

"We also do adult counselling and play therapy for children and there is a lot of stuff happening,” said Mr Neville.

With regard to the funding from the Toy Show Appeal, Mr Neville said it will be a "life-changing amount of money" for the children who it will benefit from the homework club.

The centre applied to the appeal in March and 154 charities received funding this year and in addition to the Raheen group the other organisations in Wexford that received funding included Taghmon Family Resource Centre and Cottage Autism Network.

The appeal was only run for the first time in 2021 and this year €6.6m was raised from the 1.8m viewers who looked at the most recent Toy Show.

“What we are doing with the homework club is to try and combat educational disadvantage and poverty and part of the application also included play therapy for children, if they need a little bit of extra help, and we also have allowance for hot meals in the afternoons when the kids come in from school,” said Mr Neville.

While the group is based in Raheen village its catchment area stretches between the New Ross and Enniscorthy districts including areas like Adamstown, Newbawn and Rathgarogue.

“We have a wide hinterland,” said Mr Neville, while commenting that the catchment area caters for between 5,000 and 10,000 people.

“Within that, however, there are certain areas of disadvantage and that’s what we hone in on and what we focus our attention on,” he said.

“We are funded by Tusla to go in and help in those places with the parents and families," he added.

He said isolation is a big issue and that makes the outreach offices in Clonroche and Adamstown extremely important.

"We needed to go to where those communities are because often people might not even have transport to come to us," said Mr Neville.

“It means we are there and that helps build up a level of trust too because people can come to our open clinics,” he added.

In some ways the group operates a citizen’s information service in addition to the practical supports it provides to people within local communities.

“If a family is in difficulty for food we are partnered with food cloud so drops can be arranged to get families food,” said Mr Neville.

“We cover a wide range of issues from the ordinary to the quite serious and we try to connect people with professionals who might be in a better position to help them as well,” he added.

There are 121 family resource centres around the country and they are part of a national organisation funded by Tusla but each individual one has it's own specific needs to cater for respective of the areas they operate in.

Mr Neville said a portion of the Toy Show Appeal funding will go towards staffing which will give people the opportunity to stay within their own local area.

“We have a hot meals programme, play therapy and also the normal setting up costs as well for the desks and books etc.,” he said.

Mr Neville said food poverty is a huge issue that needs to be tackled and said that at Christmas the group allocated close to 60 hampers of food, toiletries and toys for families who are struggling

“We get great support with things like that,” he said.

With regard to the new homework club Mr Neville said the plan is that the group will link in with other organisations including the likes of the recently formed Travellers Workers Co-op.

"We came together in Enniscorthy and we looked at what we wanted to do and how we could do it,” he said

Mr Neville said the idea for the homework club in Clonroche was devised by a Traveller woman from Clonroche.