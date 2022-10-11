Raheen Bridge in New Ross finally reopens after Christmas Day flooding which caused extensive damage

Raheen Bridge has reopened to traffic after extensive flooding on Christmas Day last year.

"Extensive structural damage occurred on Christmas Day. The damage was to the bridge upstream central piers, bridge deck, parapet and significant scour to the abutments,” said area engineer David Murphy.

Read More

Due to the resultant damage and to the health and safety risk posed, the road was closed to all traffic to prevent further damage and local diversions were put in place.

"Stabilisation works were required to prevent any further damage to the bridge structure which took place in March. Due to the complexity of the works, the contractor completed a detailed structural design along with a temporary works design to allow for the final stabilisation works.” The works included diversion of the river course under the supervision of Inland Fisheries Ireland to allow for the installation of a new river bed and rock amour to prevent future scour. “Gunite Mortar was applied to stabilise the damaged section of bridge deck, arch, intrados and exposed spandrels. Once this was stabilised rebar and starter steel was fixed in place, concrete was then poured to form the new arch, pier and bridge deck. Once the concrete had cured the masonry works took place.”