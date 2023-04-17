Racist attack on Wexford hurler Lee Chin condemned

The racist attack on Wexford hurling star Lee Chin earlier this month was strongly condemned at the New Ross Municipal District meeting.

Racist comments were directed towards Wexford hurler Lee Chin in the closing stages of the match with Tipperary.

Cllr John Fleming said: “I condemn the comment made to Lee Chin at the end of the hurling match. I played in a match there in my younger years and the side-line is very close to the field.”

Cllr Fleming said any form of racism is unacceptable, adding that the council’s total support was with Chin.

Cllr Pat Barden seconded the comment, calling the racist attack disgraceful.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Sheehan said racist writing on signs in Duncannon is unacceptable and needs to be faced down, urging people to be careful with their language online.