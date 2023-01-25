Questions raised of replacing windows and doors in Wexford council houses

A question was raised at a recent meeting of Enniscorthy Municipal District as to when windows and doors, that need upgrading, will be replaced in local authority housing units.

Cllr Jackser Owens raised the matter with officials during the meeting, held in the Presentation Centre.

“What’s the story with windows and door for the residents of the Enniscorthy district?” asked Cllr Owens.

“What’s the story with that?” he added.

In response, Angela Finn, from the housing section, replied that she didn’t know what stage that process was at.

“I don’t know but I will find out for you,” she said.

In a report presented to the members of the local authority the housing department of Wexford County Council said it continues to ‘periodically seek expressions of interest for the provision of housing units via turnkey acquisition’.

The report stated that further calls will be targeted at smaller unit types in areas of need identified in the Housing Delivery Action Plan (HDAP) and will include proposals for land.

The members were also informed in the report that all proposals received by Wexford County Council are assessed by an internal assessment committee.

The closing date for the current all for expressions of interest is January 27.