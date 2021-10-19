Questions over HSE recommendations for schools after CBS Primary closes doors due to Covid outbreak

IT was uncharacteristically quiet at the CBS Primary School on Green Street yesterday (Monday) morning. Just hours previously, the school’s Board of Management had taken the drastic decision to close up the school building and move all learning online until after the mid term break, following a major outbreak of Covid-19.

In a letter issue to parents shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, School Principal Vicky Barron regretfully informed them that the school was dealing with over 30 confirmed cases of the virus. As of yesterday (Monday) morning, this had risen further to 34 cases. With the school having liaised with public health and followed the HSE’s guidance to the letter, some major questions now hang over the newly implemented guidelines surrounding children being regarded as close contacts in schools and creches.

Since the end of September, the rules state that contact tracing is not automatically carried out for asymptomatic children who are regarded as close contacts in a school or childcare setting.

As a result, when a 2nd class student tested positive for Covid on October 8, the set guidelines were followed by staff and parents and children continued to turn up to school. Two days later, another member of the class tested positive and parents began to communicate to the school that their children were testing positive on antigen tests carried out at home. On Monday, October 11, the decision was taken to close the class, but the HSE did not recognise the children from the classroom as close contacts and send them for testing until October 12.

In the meantime, the public health advice given was that siblings of the children from 2nd class who had tested positive could still attend school if they showed no symptoms. This appears to have contributed to a further escalation. In the letter sent out on Sunday evening, it was revealed that 19 from 2nd class had tested positive, while the total figure for the school was in excess of 30.

An emergency meeting of the board of management was called. Having seen the situation grow steadily worse while following the set public health guidelines, Principal Vicky Barron and the rest of the board reluctantly felt that the only option available was to shut the school building down until after mid term, giving them two weeks to see their case numbers subside.

It was not an easy decision to make. In a letter to the parents, Ms Barron said: “We appreciate the short notice we are giving, but the Covid-19 situation has evolved in our school and we are taking this emergency measure as a vital health and safety precaution for all.

Speaking yesterday (Monday), Ms Barron revealed that it was only when she persisted in pursuing the HSE to regard pupils as close contacts that the decision was made to test the class. This was after the Board of Management was again forced to take their own decision to close the affected class.

"It was very obvious to me it was a school outbreak,” she said. "I asked on two occasions about closing the school building. What I was told on Monday was that the HSE don’t give that advice. That it’s up to the Board of Management to make that call, which we did. We’re just sorry that we didn’t make it sooner really. I sought advice again over the weekend and was told that the Board of Management makes the decisions for the health and safety of everyone in school. That’s the advice we followed.

While the prevalence of transmission of the virus in a school setting had been downplayed, in certain quarters, Ms Barron cut a frustrated figure as she discussed the HSE’s advice on RTÉ’s ‘News at One’.

“On Tuesday I was sent a contact tracing form and I was asked to not include the children who were already positive on that form,” she revealed. “The children’s names that went to the HSE as part of the school’s referrals template, are significantly less than the children who went privately for testing because of the length that we were waiting. The parents went and got the children tested themselves. I’ve 19 children positive in one classroom. I’ve a template that I sent to the HSE. Are the HSE reporting only the children who are on that template as the close contacts or as the cases that have originated in my school? How can they stand over that if those other children are deemed as community referrals or transmission?"

As for the children who were confirmed as having the virus, Ms Barron said that some showed no symptoms at all.

“A number of children in our 2nd class are asymptomatic,” she said. “They have no symptoms at all. If they hadn’t have gotten a test, we wouldn’t have known that they had Covid. They’ve now passed it onto their siblings who have Covid.”

The situation that’s played out at the CBS is one which teachers around the country have put forward as a possibility for some time.

"We have 30 children in that 2nd class. It’s a 49m2 classroom,” Ms Barron said. “We have problems with ventilation, and this is not just my school. We have been screaming from the high heavens that C02 monitors are not good enough for this. The room is not big enough for the 30 children and we’ve nowhere else to put them.

"If the HSE try to come back and say this is not a school outbreak...it didn’t come out of the walls. Somebody brought it into the room. It doesn’t just grown in schools. But what has happened is that the onward transmission has occurred in that classroom. That is very obvious.”

Ms Barron once again stressed that her staff were still working hard from the school building to ensure that remote working was being put in place for pupils for this week and she also thanked parents for their “valuable communication” and support, which greatly aided the Board of Management in its decision.

While some anger may have been expected with the decision to close the school coming at such short notice, the support for the Principal and the Board has been vociferous.

However, in a statement issued yesterday (Monday), the HSE stressed that they had not recommended any school closure or move to remote learning.

"The Public Health Department, HSE South East has not advised the closure of any schools in recent weeks,” it said. “While the HSE does not comment on individual situations, public health

advice is appropriate to the current level of infection in a school and in the community and in line with national policy regarding contact tracing of children under 13.”

For many, however, this is simply not good enough. The situation played out at the CBS in Wexford was one feared by teachers right across the country, who now harbour major concerns for a long winter.

“It’s very unfair that the Board of Management have had to make that decision themselves,” said Sinn Féin councillor and primary school teacher Tom Forde. “The HSE should be providing more clarity and guidance for schools who are under enough pressure as it is. This is a major worry. Teachers are working in an area where there’s a large number of unvaccinated people – children.

"The HSE needed to act quicker in this case and if there’s a positive case in a classroom, then most of the children and the teacher should be treated as close contacts. There’s only so much a school can do to keep a classroom safe. Schools and school communities are being completely let down by the HSE and the Department of Education. This type of situation should be completely avoidable and, unless things change, this will happen again and again.”

Labour councillor George Lawlor also expressed solidarity with the management of the school.

"All of this could have been avoided if those 2nd class pupils were immediately identified as close contacts and sent for testing by the HSE,” he said. “We’re not asking for a situation where healthy kids are being kept from school for two weeks like we had before. But surely where there’s a positive case, the rest of the close contacts should be sent for a test at least.

"I want to congratulate the school Principal and the Board of Management on taking the right decision to close the school for the safety of all involved and I also want to commend the positivity with which this decision was greeted from the parents who understood that it was taken in the wider public health interest.”