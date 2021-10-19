Wexford

Questions over HSE recommendations for schools after CBS Primary closes doors due to Covid outbreak

CBS Primary School Principal Vicky Barron. Expand

wexfordpeople

Padraig Byrne

IT was uncharacteristically quiet at the CBS Primary School on Green Street yesterday (Monday) morning. Just hours previously, the school’s Board of Management had taken the drastic decision to close up the school building and move all learning online until after the mid term break, following a major outbreak of Covid-19.

In a letter issue to parents shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, School Principal Vicky Barron regretfully informed them that the school was dealing with over 30 confirmed cases of the virus. As of yesterday (Monday) morning, this had risen further to 34 cases. With the school having liaised with public health and followed the HSE’s guidance to the letter, some major questions now hang over the newly implemented guidelines surrounding children being regarded as close contacts in schools and creches. 

Since the end of September, the rules state that contact tracing is not automatically carried out for asymptomatic children who are regarded as close contacts in a school or childcare setting. 

