Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Putin’s ambitions for a new Russian empire backfiring in striking fashion

Editorial Comment

Vladimir Putin&rsquo;s attempts to create a massive buffer zone between itself and NATO have now backfired completely. Expand

Close

Vladimir Putin&rsquo;s attempts to create a massive buffer zone between itself and NATO have now backfired completely.

Vladimir Putin’s attempts to create a massive buffer zone between itself and NATO have now backfired completely.

Vladimir Putin’s attempts to create a massive buffer zone between itself and NATO have now backfired completely.

Should one ever be looking for an easy definition of the law of unintended consequences a cursory glance at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine offers a neat explanation.

The Putin regime’s vicious assault on the people of Ukraine has proven a bloody catastrophe for the Kremlin with the Ulkrainian people mounting a ferocious defence that has, according to the latest estimates, destroyed or effectively knocked out a third of Russia’s invading forces.

Privacy