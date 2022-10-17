Pups left for dead in garden of abandoned Wexford house

Staff at South East Animal Rescue (SEAR) are once again urging members of the public to surrender unwanted pets to rescue organisations after seven pups were found in the garden of an abandoned house in Enniscorthy. According to Peter Myers of SEAR the pups, which are estimated to be 4-5 weeks old, had not been in the garden for a very long and were in relatively good health when discovered.

Having put a call out asking for people to foster the pups while they receive their vaccinations, Peter said the act of abandoning unwanted pets merely added to the costs for organisations like SEAR.

“We just cannot understand why people cannot surrender unwanted puppies, kittens, cats or dogs instead of leaving them to die,” said Peter. “There are a number of rescues who are willing to rehome these animals but by dumping them they are adding to the costs for the rescue.”

After the pups were checked and vaccinated, Peter revealed that SEAR’s vet’s bill was now in excess of €3,500 and asked that anyone who wished to donate to this voluntary organisation do so by contacting southeastanimalrescue@gmail.com