Puppy who scarred child for life is to be destroyed

A puppy which attacked a child, scarring her for life, has been ordered to be destroyed.

Judge John Cheatle made the order at Wexford District Court four days before Christmas having heard of the severity of the attack on a child named Alyssa at a house she was staying in.

A charge of having an uncontrolled dog was levelled at Alison Tubritt, of 2 St Aidan’s, Wexford.

At the outset of the case solicitor Tim Cummings said Tubritt says she didn’t own the dog so couldn’t be charged with the offence, calling for the application to be struck out.

The court heard from the victim’s mother Samantha, who said the attack occurred in November.

“Alyssa is 11. She went into the kitchen where Alison’s son Jordan was playing,” she said, adding that the dog – an XL Bully pitbull style canine – latched onto her left leg.

The child wriggled free of its bite, only to be bitten on the back of the right leg and on the thigh.

“She is scarred for life. The child was in a lot of pain and is petrified of the dog. This is not the first person this dog has bitten. I know it’s Alison’s dog; it’s a pup.”

Tubritt said the dog was in its own dwelling when the attack happened.

The victim’s grandmother Mary Walsh told the court she went into the kitchen to make tea when she saw the puppy was loose.

“I told Alyssa to leave the kitchen and before she could the dog latched onto her and it took Alison and her boyfriend to prise the dogs jaws apart to get him off of her.”

She immediately contacted her daughter who was in hospital at the time to let her know.

Ms Walsh told the defendant she needed to get rid of the dog, and she was told that this was going to happen.

“Later she told us the dog had been put down but that was a lie because the dog is still there. She had told the kids to knock on the kitchen door in case the dog was there.”

Tubritt said Alyssa was told not to go into the kitchen several times but she went in. She said the girl pulled the dogs ears and poked it in the eye to get it off of her.

She said her partner Chris owns the dog.

“The dog is not uncontrolled. We have a pen out the back and a gate in the kitchen. There is no growling; he has an absolutely brilliant temperament and is with my child every day.”

Chris said he saw Alyssa pulling his dog’s ears and poking it in the eye. When asked by Judge Cheatle why he didn’t intervene, he said he was holding his newborn child in an adjoining room.

“It was only when it got serious and she started screaming that I went in. The dog was antagonised.”

“Why did you tell the child not to go into the kitchen,” the judge said.

Chris said he didn’t want to run the risk of any incidents because the stigma XL Bully dogs have.

“This child is not my child. Her mother’s house burnt down. Her child was staying in our home. We were looking after her child while she was looking for accommodation.“

Alyssa’s mother Samantha said her daughter had been around the puppy since it was born and had helped to feed it.

She gave Judge Cheatle her phone to examine photos of the injuries, which he described as ‘nasty’.

“I have a child with autism and he is brilliant with him,” Chris said.

Samantha said the dog bit Alison before.

“If you are breeding dogs you are bound to get a nip off a puppy,” Chris said. “If this was out on the street I wouldn’t have a leg to stand on. My dogs are not bred to be vicious. They are very territorial.”

Samantha said if it was a Jack Russell or any other breed of dog she would still be looking for it to be destroyed.

Dog warden Johnny Colfer was asked to attend court and arrived within an hour.

He said if the attack had happened on the street and involved a pitbull type dog he would be looking to get it destroyed.

“It’s an American XL Bully,” Chris said.

“They are a huge dog,” Mr Colfer replied.

He said the dogs aren’t on the restricted breed list ‘because these bigger dogs weren’t in the country at the time’.

Judge Cheatle said Alyssa suffered puncture wounds to her leg.

Mr Colfer said: “Unfortunately it has happened now and the child was injured. What is it going to be like when it’s a year old. I certainly wouldn’t keep the dog. I know you probably love the dog but this is like a loaded gun. He has bitten a child and he has obviously tasted blood.”

“We are very sorry that it happened,” Chris said.

The judge replied: “I am not going to say whose story is 100pc right or wrong. Maybe the truth lies somewhere in between but the photographs don’t lie. It’s a savage series of bites. As Mr Colfer said it’s a dog he wouldn’t keep. It’s like a loaded gun,” before ordering that the dog be surrendered and be put down.

Judge Cheatle ordered a stay on the execution pending an appeal being lodged.