Pupils go blue for diabetes awareness

'Wear Something Blue Day' in aid of people with Type 1 Diabetes in Ballindaggan National School. Back. Eva, Aaron and Jessica. Front. Tom, Rory and Beth.

'Wear Something Blue Day' in aid of people with Type 1 Diabetes in Ballindaggan National School. Lucy, Lia, Shauna and Ciara.

'Wear Something Blue Day' in aid of people with Type 1 Diabetes in Ballindaggan National School. Jake, Dara, Jack and Katie.

THE children in Balindaggin National School highlighted the caring and charitable nature recently and did so in a very colourful way.

The children participated in a fundraising event for Diabetes Ireland and raised €165 for the charity.

Each child brought in €1 and they were also encouraged to dress in blue for a day as that is the colour ordinarily associated with diabetes awareness in Ireland.

Speaking about the initiative Principal, Conor McDonald, said it was a very successful fundraiser and also a bit of fun for the kids.

"It was a great success and the school got a letter back from Diabetes Ireland thanking us for the support, which was nice,” said Conor.

"The reason we did it is because we recently had a child who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and so we decided to raise money for the charity,” he said.

The school has carried out fundraising initiatives before and always tries to support charities that have direct involvement with someone in the school.

"We did an event before Covid for Cystic Fibrosis, because we had a child who was diagnosed with it and we try to raise awareness of conditions that are in the community and give support to the organisations and charities that give support for people affected by those conditions,” said Conor, who praised the pupils for their willingness to help others.