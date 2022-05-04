Pupils’ creative flair enhances Bree village after wall was defaced with unsavoury graffiti

Anton Treacy, Noah Tyrrell, Layla Murphy, Alan Ryan, Emily Ryan, Noah Finnegan, Freddie Joyce and Luke Ryan at the new mural in Bree. (missing from photo. Tadhg Sheridan, Riairi Swan and Kevin Walsh).

ARTISTICALLY talented pupils in Bree National School have displayed a fantastic sense of civic pride in creating a wonderful new mural in the village on a wall that was defaced with unsavoury graffiti in recent times.

The wall, at the playground in the village, was spray-painted with graffiti including a swastika and a group of local children decided to take matters into their own hands and do up the wall.

The initiative was spearheaded by Luke Ryan and when speaking to the Enniscorthy Guardian he was quick to point out it was a joint effort involving around 11 children from the locality.

"It happened when the playground was being built around four or five years ago,” said Luke.

“We just decided we should do something about it and try and revamp it a bit,” he added.

The school raised money to support the children with their plans and that was used to buy paint so they could complete the job.

Luke said the theme for the project was loosely based on sci-fi and in particular characters like the Mandalorian and there are also themes relating to characters like the Muppets and Sesame Street which younger children will be very much able to relate to.

In addition to being an excellent initiative to clean up their area the mural is also a fantastic piece of art in its own right.

In addition to Luke, the other children involved in the project included: Anton Treacy, Noah Tyrrell, Layla Murphy, Alan Ryan, Emily Ryan, Noah Finnegan, Freddie Joyce, Tadhg Sheridan, Riairi Swan and Kevin Walsh.