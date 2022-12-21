Pupils at Ballyroebuck NS raise funds for Enniscorthy boy maimed in dog attack

The pupils dressed up in festive clothing for the fundraiser

The pupils and staff in Ballyroebuck National School dressed in festive clothing to raise money for Alejandro Miszan.

THE pupils and staff in Ballyroebuck National School highlighted their caring nature recently when they held a fundraising initiative in support 9-year-old, Alejandro Miszan, the boy who was savagely attacked recently by an XL Bully dog in Enniscorthy.

Earlier this month the pupils and staff in the school dressed up in festive clothing as part of a fundraiser specifically aimed at supporting Alejandro and his family.

A total of €535 was raised on the day, much to the delight of everyone concerned. It was very significant amount of money given the fact Ballyroebuck is a small rural school.

A spokesperson for the school said everyone involved was delighted and very willing to help Alenjandro.

“Many children contributed their own pocket money for this worthy cause,” said the spokesperson.

“Indeed one pupil donated the money received from the tooth fairy the night before,” he added, before going on to wish Alejandro the best of luck in his recovery: “Well done to all and best wishes to Alejandro from all at Ballyroebuck National School.”