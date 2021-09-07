Pubs finding that the thirst to work behind a bar is drying up

The post-pandemic recruitment of staff is a struggle not just within the hospitality sector but in industry as a whole, according to Liam Sinnott who has been involved the bar and restaurant business in Wexford for over 30 years.

“Everyone is finding it difficult to get staff right now’, said Liam, the owner of Sinnotts Bar in Distillery Road, Wexford who also opened Sinnotts on the Strand during the pandemic.

“I was lucky enough in that both of my children, Jack (Assistant Manager in the Strand) and Shauna (a teacher college student) have friends who worked with us and we managed to retain any staff we had in Rosslare from last summer when we first opened.