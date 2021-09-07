Pubs finding that the thirst to work behind a bar is drying up

Premium
The post-pandemic recruitment of staff is a struggle not just within the hospitality sector but in industry as a whole, according to Liam Sinnott who has been involved the bar and restaurant business in Wexford for over 30 years.
“Everyone is finding it difficult to get staff right now’, said Liam, the owner of Sinnotts Bar in Distillery Road, Wexford who also opened Sinnotts on the Strand during the pandemic.
“I was lucky enough in that both of my children, Jack (Assistant Manager in the Strand) and Shauna (a teacher college student) have friends who worked with us and we managed to retain any staff we had in Rosslare from last summer when we first opened.
"But I’ve been talking to other people who are saying they can’t attract staff at the moment. With pubs, some of it is down to the unsociable hours.
"The Covid payment could be a factor too. The hospitality industry wouldn’t be seen as a top-paying job. I suppose people have got used to easy money. Who wants to work weekends when you have been getting €350 on the PUP for not working.
" But it’s not just the hospitality industry that is affected. It’s across the board, in construction and other industries as well, where they are struggling to get people. Some companies have resorted to head-hunting people already in employment rather than advertising positions.
Liam said businesses need more staff than usual to comply with the Covid green cert regulations which include table service only and a requirement to have someone posted at the door.
He been fortunate to have enough staff. ‘We recruited people when we opened in the Strand last year and they came back to us after lockdown. We had a really good season in Rosslare even though we couldn’t operate at full capacity. You will see a drop now as holiday home owners leave although a lot of people are saying they will continue to come down at weekends or stay here and work remotely.
"Due to staycations we had a very good season which is encouraging for when there will be full capacity”