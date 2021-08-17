Publican backs angry traders in their stance on South Main Street

Andy Doyle, the owner of Bugler Doyle’s and the Carry-Out off-licence on South Main Street is reluctant to criticise the Council over the new lay-out because he has benefited from the provision of extra outdoor space but he supports the stance of fellow traders who have been negatively affected.
We got 24 extra seats for outdoor dining which doubled our capacity and our trade in the carry-out is later in the evening when there isn’t as much traffic. The seating has been a big benefit to us during the summer and I would be loathe to complain about it. We have been given that up to the end of December.
‘But some of the traders who operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., their trade has been affected by the removal of car parking spaces. What the Council should do there is provide some set-down spaces and allow 20-minute parking on them. No-one needs to be parking there for an hour.’
He said there is a 25-space car park at the rear of Dun Mhuire Theatre which has been allowed to become overgrown and derelict and that could be used to provide parking for staff.
‘For the level of take-up and the amount of use that the outdoor seating area is getting, it doesn’t make any sense. It’s hard to justify the number of car parking spaces that have been lost.
‘I would accept that the sentiment was well-meant but they never asked the businesses whether they wanted it or not. They didn’t consult with any of the other traders.
‘There are so many empty properties in South Main Street, we can’t afford to lose any more. I would say that with the Colman Doyle shops, Lowney’s Mall and the Dun Mhuire, there must be 40% of the buildings empty.
Andy said he has a flyer from 1994 when he bought the premises, outlining great plans for the redevelopment of South Main Street and ‘for 27 years, he has heard it repeated and rehashed. ‘South Main Street continues to be neglected. You have Monck Street getting a roof; plans for a big lighting project in Selskar Street; Selskar Square completed and Trinity Wharf is forging ahead, and there’s nothing for South Main Street.’
In relation to his own trading success in the area, he said:’ Nothing happens by luck on South Main Street. You have to put in 150% effort to get 100% reward. In other areas, help is given to you.
‘Nearly all the businesses are locally-owned and owner-driven and they work very well because of it. The traders in South Main Street support each other, unfortunately, we don’t get any outside help. If we could get more support to solve the issue of vacant properties, it would help.
‘Dun Mhuire (which is part of Council proposals for a rejuvenation project) is a massive issue. Either get on with developing it or reopen it, don’t leave it sitting there to rot.’