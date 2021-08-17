Publican backs angry traders in their stance on South Main Street

Andy Doyle, the owner of Bugler Doyle’s and the Carry-Out off-licence on South Main Street is reluctant to criticise the Council over the new lay-out because he has benefited from the provision of extra outdoor space but he supports the stance of fellow traders who have been negatively affected.

‘We got 24 extra seats for outdoor dining which doubled our capacity and our trade in the carry-out is later in the evening when there isn’t as much traffic. The seating has been a big benefit to us during the summer and I would be loathe to complain about it. We have been given that up to the end of December.

‘But some of the traders who operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., their trade has been affected by the removal of car parking spaces. What the Council should do there is provide some set-down spaces and allow 20-minute parking on them. No-one needs to be parking there for an hour.’