Public webinar to be held this evening on South Irish Sea offshore wind farm

Energia will hold a public webinar this evening as part of its initial consultation on the South Irish Sea offshore wind project.

The webinar will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss the wind farm proposals in Wexford and south Wicklow and all interested parties are invited to join online to learn more about the project and ask questions.

The South Irish Sea project is proposed to be located at a minimum of 10km and up to 25km off the coast and the project aims to decarbonise Ireland’s energy supply, reduce emissions, and help to achieve Ireland’s 2030 climate action and offshore wind energy targets. The project will generate electricity for the equivalent of over 500,000 homes.

Read More

The public consultation for the South Irish Sea project continues until Friday, November 26 and is the first in a series of opportunities for the public to meet the team and learn about the project.

Registration for the webinar is open at www.southirishseawind.ie and a recording of the webinar will be made available online afterwards.

An online exhibition room is now open at www.southirishseawind.ie providing project information and materials such as survey area maps and photo illustrations.