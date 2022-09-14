Public asked to ‘consider all options’ as Wexford General Hospital deals with high number of patients

Management in Wexford General Hospital is urging members of the public to consider all available care options before attending the emergency department. The hospital continues to be extremely busy with high numbers of patients attending, many of whom are presenting with complex needs and require admission.

The hospital wished to remind people that there is a range of care pathways available to patients who do not need emergency care including pharmacists, GP, GP out of hours services and minor injury units. Within the emergency department, patients will be prioritised based on their clinical need. Hospital management therefore urge all patients where appropriate to consult with their GP prior to attending the emergency department.

In an emergency situation, emergency departments continue to deal with all medical emergencies.

A range of initiatives are already being implemented as part of the National Service Plan to alleviate pressures in emergency care. These include additional beds and strengthening teams, such as the Community Care Teams.

Additionally, the HSE has been working on the Winter Plan over the last number of months to deal with the challenges expected this winter, including detailed vaccination plans. The HSE is currently finalising this plan with the Department of Health with some measures in the Winter Plan already being advanced, pending finalisation and agreement of the overall plan.