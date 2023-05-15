Public advised not to swim at Curracloe beaches due to presence of bacteria in the water

People have been advised not to swim at Curracloe beaches.

Wexford County Council has issued a public warning advising people not to swim at beaches in Curracloe including Ballinesker, White Gap and Culleton’s Gap following the discovery of bacteria in the water.

Testing carried out as part of the local authority’s investigations into bathing water quality showed elevated levels of the Intestinal Enterococci bacteria.

Following consultation with the HSE, it was decided to issue “No Swim” warnings for all beaches at award-winning Curracloe, in the interest of public health. Enterococci are bacterial that live in the intestinal tracts of animals and humans and indicate possible contamination by fecal waste.

"Further samples have been taken today and results are expected on Wednesday, May 17 at which stage the bathing prohibition notices will be reviewed” said Director of Services, Carolyne Godkin, adding that the local authority’s Environmental Technical Team are investigating the matter.

Ms Godkin said bathing water quality results for 18 Wexford beaches sampled during the 2022 bathing season, have been excellent, as published recently in the EPA Annual Bathing Water Quality Report.

Wexford County Council advises members of the public visiting beaches in Curracloe to please abide by the public notices advising against swimming.

Further updates will be issued through the media and via the Council’s website https://www.wexfordcoco.ie/environment