Protest planned at Wexford school threatened with closure

A protest is being staged tomorrow (Friday) by parents of children who have lost out on their education at Cushinstown NS due to staffing and management issues.

Parents were notified by email on Tuesday afternoon that the school was closing three days early for the Easter break to protect the health and safety of pupils due to a shortage of teachers.

Pupils who were looking forward to a school tour on Wednesday saw it cancelled for a second time that week due to the sudden closure, which caused huge anger and upset within the community.

Parent of three pupils at the school, Bridín Moloney said: “Following a meeting of a majority of Cushinstown NS parents Wednesday night it was decided that the only course of action left for us to save our school is to protest.”

The protest takes place tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. People attending are urged not to park at the school, but at a nearby field.

Grandparents, past pupils, pupils, parents and the entire community have been invited to attend.

The escalation of the campaign follows a threat to close the school by Ferns Bishop Ger Nash in January due to a complete breakdown in management of the school – which has no board of management, and had no manager, up until the appointment of John Roche earlier this year.