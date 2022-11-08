Proposed land swap in Courtown was the Council’s idea says local businessman O’Loughlin

The idea to swap the old Bayview Hotel site with the Council car park for the development of a hotel was first proposed by CEO of Wexford County Council, Tom Enright.

This information emerged at a meeting organised by Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council, which was aimed at bringing business owners from the Courtown and Riverchapel community together to discuss strengths, issues and future development within the area. It followed on from an earlier meeting between the Council and members of the local community.

The business meeting adopted the same workshop-style format as the community meeting and evoked a similar response from some in attendance.

"Will we have time to get to talk about what we actually thought we were here for?” asked David Miller.

While the attendees had many questions brewing about one key issue – a proposed land swap between the old Bayview Hotel site and the Council car park, they were encouraged by Chairperson Cllr Donal Kenny and Director of Services Liz Hore to take part in the group exercises first, and assured that there would be plenty of time afterwards to talk about this topic.

Groups took time to discuss strengths and issues faced by Courtown, along with proposed solutions to these issues, before sharing their thoughts with the wider group. With the hotel coming up in many of these presentations, Cllr Kenny soon invited the room to air their views.

"I find this meeting hugely beneficial. The hotel is coming up on every table. We are not here to walk away from questions so I want to hear more about this,” said Cllr Kenny. “There are things going out there that are not with foundation.”

“Can we ask you, can you tell us?” responded the Director of Pirate’s Cove, Karl Fleming. “What is the position? Where are we with it? Are you willing to give the business community involvement in it?”

As explained at the earlier community meeting, Ms Hore said that the proposal for the swap falls to a Section 183 decision and needs to go on the Council agenda and be voted on by members before any decision is made.

"This is why we want to hear the views of people and businesses,” she said.

“One of the things thrown at the members is we were having secret backroom meetings that there were deals being done. The first thing to say is we don’t operate like that. We are elected members and everything we do is transparent and open,” she said. "I can only deal in facts and I can only say the way the process works.”

There were many questions about the proposed land swap between the old Bayview Hotel site and the Council car park as attendees sought to dispel rumours and gain more clarity.

Among the many members of the business community in attendance was Tom O’Loughlin – the owner of the old Bayview Hotel site who hopes to get planning permission to build a new hotel in Courtown. After listening to questions being raised by attendees, he spoke up and offered some answers.

“My name is Tom O’Loughlin. I own the Bayview site. We did propose a hotel on the old Bayview site at the time of purchase. We went to the Council with that plan and they weren’t happy with it,” he said. "They proposed to us the land swap. People have this idea that I wanted to take over the car park. That isn’t true. The CEO of the Council came to us and he proposed the idea of the swap.”

This information came as a surprise to many in attendance, including several members of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council, who said it had been their understanding that Mr O’Loughlin himself had proposed the swap.

Mr O’Loughlin went on to explain his plans for the hotel, saying that, if built, it would be a “stylish building” that people in the community would be proud of. The design of the hotel includes 144 rooms, a conference centre for 2,000 people and additional parking. The overall development would also include a new streetscape running at a ninety degree angle to the existing street which would include commercial properties such as restaurants, he said.

"These plans are available and I am kind of surprised it wasn’t made available to the public,” he said, saying that an interactive video was provided to the Council six months ago. Mr O’Loughlin said that the video offers a sense of what is being proposed and said that it is worth people’s while looking at it before judgement is made on it.

He said he is in agreement with the land swap and it is now in hands of the Council to make the decision on whether it would go ahead.

"We gave the councillors a memory stick and everyone has that showing the new hotel,” he said. “I get a sense from the public that we have concealed something.

We did actually make this available to people.”

"I would have preferred if people were shown this six months ago. Then this would be over,” said Mr O’Loughlin in response to Ms Hore’s question on whether the information could be shared.

Cllr Kenny said that, due to GDPR issues, the Council did not make the proposed plans available to the public. However, he said that Mr O’ Loughlin was welcome to make them available himself.

Mr O’Loughlin was asked by an attendee about the reasons offered by the Council for not building on the old Bayview site. Height and intensity on the site were the issues they identified with the initial plan during a pre-planning meeting, explained Mr O’ Loughlin, who said he was told he would unlikely get planning for his original proposal.

Many of the attendees expressed appreciation for this clarity. Pat Byrne said that the information on the hotel should have been brought to businesspeople in the area, pointing out that, up until now, a large amount of misinformation on the subject was being shared.

While the land swap and proposed hotel were hot topics at the meeting, the groups did also take time to discuss their answers to the questions posed. The area’s woodlands, walks, caravan and camping parks, natural amenities, business community, proximity to Dublin and position as a recognised tourism destination were some of the existing strengths identified.

The lack of hotel accommodation and the need to restore the beach were two of the main issues that arose, while anti-social behaviour, the need for a footpath linking Courtown to Gorey and better communication between the Council and local businesses were other points discussed.

Many speaking mentioned their support for a hotel, but stressed the importance of developing it with the whole area and community in mind.

“We need a hotel in Courtown but we don’t want a standalone hotel. We want it to encompass Courtown,” said Donal O’Gorman, who was there to represent the local business forum.

These views were echoed by Mr Fleming.

“The hotel is important, but it needs to be inclusive planning so the whole village becomes a thriving operation,” he said. “There needs to be joined-up thinking.”

Robbie Ireton expressed his support for a hotel, saying that “we need jobs and with a hotel, comes jobs”.

Mr Byrne queried why the high rates paid by business owners in the area had not been matched with improved services.

"Why can’t we get the same services as Gorey?”

Cllr Kenny said that Courtown needed big investment and that big investment would have to come from private areas.

"We are making big investment but we have to go hand-in-hand,” responded Mr Byrne.

At the closing of the meeting, David Miller presented a handmade model, which demonstrated how a hotel would affect residents of Harbour Court should a hotel be constructed in front of it.

"There’s no question that there is going to be someone who is a little upset,” said Mr O’Loughlin.

“That’s 26 houses upset, plus the hill,” said Mr Miller.

Mr O’Loughlin told Mr Miller than he and the other residents chose to live in a tourist area. He said that he recognised their concerns, adding that it wasn’t possible to pursue developments without upsetting some people.