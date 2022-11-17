Progress made in hit and run investigation in County Wexford

THE gardaí in Wexford are continuing their investigations into a hit and run incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, November 12, at Ballydermot, Arklow Road, Gorey.

Gardaí were alerted to a male pedestrian aged in his early 20s who was located on the side of the road with serious head injuries. He was removed from the scene by ambulance to St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin where he remains in a serious but stable condition. The offending vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

However, on Thursday, Superintendent Denis Whelan said significant progress was being made in the case and a definite line of enquiry was being followed.

Supt. Whelan said a burnt-out mini was located in the Aughrim area of County Wicklow and it’s believed the vehicle may be linked to the incident.

“The car is being technically examined at the moment,” said Supt Whelan.

“We expect to make significant progress in the case in the next couple of weeks,” he added.

Meanwhile, the gardaí are continuing their appeal for witnesses to come forward who may have been in the vicinit of Ballydermot, on the Arklow Road, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on the morning in question, Saturday, November 12.

In particular, the gardaí are appealing for people who may have dashcam footage to make it available.

Anyone with information can contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9241222, Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9242580 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111.



