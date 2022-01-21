Proceeds of movie screening are presented to New Ross Search and Rescue

(From left) Stephen Walsh from New Ross Search and Rescue, Dick Donohoe, Summer Venn-Keane and Dan Cahill and Johnny Mullett from New Ross Search and Rescue.

NEW Ross River Search & Rescue was presented with a cheque recently that was raised through the screening in St Michael’s Theatre of a locally shot film.

‘When the Bough Breaks’, written and directed by Dick Donaghue,was screened in the theatre in October. The film was directed by Jer Ennis and was shot entirely on location in New Ross and Enniscorthy.

Starring Summer Venn-Keane, Millie O’Reilly and Anthony Flynn, it focused attention on the roller coaster emotional world of a teenager and those around her whose lives are affected by the decisions she makes.

The film looked at their relationship and examined how certain decisions can have life-changing consequences putting pressure on personal relationships and friendships.

It was the third in a series of ‘Besties’ films and among the other well-known local cast members were Jennafer Boyd, Jer Ennis, Elaine Jordan, Jacqui Whelan, Conor Carbury, Natanya Howey and Jennifer Kelly.

The screening night in New Ross also featured two other short films, ‘The Kinap of JoJo’, by New Ross Youth Film Project, and ‘Juliet & Romeo’, by WACT Youth Theatre.

Those involved with the films were delighted to be able to support New Ross Search & Rescue and with both Dick Donaghue and Summer Venn-Keane handing over a cheque for €200.

A spokesperson for NRSR thanked everyone involved with the film for their support.