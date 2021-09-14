Principal calls for extra supports amid rising Covid cases

The principal of one of the largest primary schools in Co Wexford has called for supports from Public Health amid rising Covid cases, leading to healthy pupils missing out on school for weeks.

“The lack of support from Public Health is worrying,” Bunscoil Rís principal Gerry Moran said.

“Public Health are not calling principals or parents to advise on Return to School protocol for close contacts and parents need this information.

“If Public Health at least called principals we would have accurate information to give out and help and assist our parent body.”

Currently any pupil who is a close contact at any school has to restrict their movements for 14 days, meaning they are confined to their homes.”

This is being reviewed by Nphet as tens of thousands of fully healthy children are being denied an in-class education due to the current protocol at a time when over 80 per cent of the adult population are vaccinated.

Mr Moran called Public Health seeking information on positive cases in the school on Monday morning and still has not received any call back.

“I received information through the grapevine from helpful principal colleagues and family members working in Public Health. That is unacceptable.

"Government need to add more resources to Public Health for the next few weeks.”

Mr Moran said time is needed to see the extent of Covid in schools prior to changing close contact protocols.

“I think that it is too early to change the close contact protocol. Nothing should change until next month where we then have an accurate picture of Covid in schools.

“However, what they should do, is start calling school principals and by doing so we could take some of the burden and advise our parents with up to date information.”

At Poulfur NS, principal Domini Codd said: “Our full return to school here in Scoil Mhaodhóig Poulfur has gone really well. We are, like all schools, abiding by our rigorous measures in an effort to keep Covid-19 out of the school in the first instance and to minimise its transmission should it sneak in under the door!”

She said there appear to be contradictions between published protocols and advice being received over the phone regarding restricting of movements . “We would certainly welcome clear guidance on these matters.”

At Good Counsel College, Deputy Principal Aidan O’Brien said: “We are delighted to be back open and are fully operational. To date, thankfully, there has been no negative impact to the daily life and activity of the school from Covid issues.

"We follow all public health guidelines and are guided by HSE and Department of Education and Skills in relation to any actions we are required to take.”

He said the school remain in contact with all staff, students and parents to update and inform them as required.

“All members of the school community follow the widely rehearsed procedures of sanitising, mask wearing and social distancing. Effectively we have recommenced this year as we concluded the previous school year. Everyone is well acquainted with the protocols at this stage, and while they add a particular challenge to life in school, they are accepted as necessary.

"We are very grateful to everyone, our students in particular, for their co-operation and compliance. It is our sincere hope that the work of our school will continue uninterrupted for the full duration of the academic year.”

St Mary’s secondary school principal John Michael Porter said the close contact situation has had minimal impact on the school so far. “We have a number of students who have had to stay away from school due to a positive test among a sibling but those students haven't had symptoms or tested positive themselves.

"Thankfully we haven't had any situation where someone was deemed positive and classmates were deemed close contacts - but I'm aware that we are just one phone call away at any stage from having to respond to a situation. “

Procedures and advice change often and Mr Porter – like all principals – is relying on updated advice from the HSE/DES and adhere to those guidelines.

"I feel that there is a sense of expectation following the general announcement of restrictions easing in October and that has filtered into the school - however we must maintain a focus until we get the green light while we plan to return to such activities as using canteen facilities, using locker areas and participating in sporting and other activities.”