‘Prime’ roadside holding in the heart of County Wexford to go under the hammer at online auction

A 3.7 acre roadside holding in Ferns, Co Wexford, will under the auctioneer’s hammer in an online auction on Wednesday, April 5, at 1 p.m.

Described by David Quinn, from Quinn Property, as a “prime holding”, it’s located in an area known as Milltown along the Clologue road which itself is off the road between Ferns and Boolavogue.

It’s located 1.3km from Ferns, which is one of the most historically significant towns in Co Wexford.

The village, which is essentially a small town, has a good range of services including primary school, shops, pubs, restaurants, churches, and GAA grounds.

The property is also located just 11.7km from Enniscorthy, 17km from Gorey and 28km from Wexford town.

Mr Quinn said the property is laid out in three paddocks which are all currently in grass and are of excellent quality.

"Given its close proximity to the town, there may be planning or development potential, subject to the relevant planning permission,” said Mr Quinn.

He said it presents a rare opportunity to acquire a prime plot of land within striking distance of Ferns and is coming to the market priced €12,000 to €15,000 per acre.