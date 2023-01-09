Prime New Ross site is attracting huge interest from both national and international investors

Buildings beside the Augustinian Church are also for sale.

The old Augustinian Church in New Ross is for sale.

The sale of the Augustinian Church, priory, old Good Counsel school, dorm, and adjoining buildings in New Ross has been held up as it is with the Charities Regulator.

The prime site sitting on a 1.24 acres has received a lot of interest, including from abroad, since it came on the market in February last year selling with a guide price of €150,000.

The site was initially offered to council officials by Augustinian Friars, but the offer was rejected.

Thousands of Wexford, south Carlow and south Kilkenny people got their secondary education in the old Good Counsel classrooms.

Outlining the building’s history, Augustinian Friar, Fr Michael Collender OSA, said: “The Augustinian church and school have a long history where they are currently located in the town of New Ross. Historical sources state that the church opened in 1835.”

The school was built near the church, and opened on September 8, 1890.

Fr John Furlong OSA named the school Good Counsel College, and when it first opened it had 40 day pupils. In 1897 accommodation was provided at the school for students to board.

In 1910, the then rector of the college, Fr Dominic Nolan OSA had new classrooms and dormitories built and the college became a boarding school and a day school. It became necessary again in 1932 to provide more classroom and dormitory accommodation, as the school grew.

The Augustinian Church which closed at the end of 2014.

The attractive church with its stained glass windows forms part of the lot.

Auctioneer John Radford is selling the property and said the Charities Regulator will have to process the sale before it can be finalised.

“They have to tick all the boxes. There are people who have expressed an interest but we haven’t gotten to the tender stage.”

He confirmed that there has been international interest in the development, which would require a significant sum to develop into apartments or other accommodation.

“It’s such an unusual property. With the level of interest, nothing surprises us these days. How often do you sell something like that. It had good international interest from the states and mainland Europe but you would imagine it would be an Irish buyer for tourism and/or investment purposes. There would have to be a community aspect also as a club or facility because of the church on site.”

