Prime location properties in Wexford up for auction

Number 3 Bayview Drive is an extended semi-detached property with converted garage going to auction on October 27 in. a sale organised by youbid.ie. The opening bid is €115,000.

Number 13 Rosbercon Court, a first-floor, two-bedroom flat in New Ross, Co Wexford, is going to auction on October 27 in an online sale organised by youbid.ie. The opening bid is €65,000.

Number 36 Evergreen Way in Whitebrook, on the outskirts of Wexford town, is a three-bedroom, mid-terraced residence measuring 95 sqm. It is going to auction on October 27 in an online sale organised by youbid.ie. The AMV is €170,000.

Number 24 Gorey Hill, Gorey, is a three-bedroom detached bungalow going to auction on October 27. The opening bid in the sale organised by youbid.ie is €230,000.

A partially completed, five-bedroom detached home with stunning sea views in Co Wexford is going to auction on October 27 in an online sale organised by youbid.ie. The opening bid is €145,000.

A partially completed, five-bedroom detached home with stunning views of the Hook Peninsula is one of six residential Wexford properties going under the hammer in an online auction.

Bidding for the two-storey, house in Ramstown, located 2km from Fethard-on-Sea, begins at €145,000 and with stunning views of the surrounding landscape and Carnivan beach just a short stroll away from the 190 sq metre property it’s in one of the most sought after areas in the county.

Hook Lighthouse and Loftus Hall are 10-minutes away by car with New Ross and the N25 just 30 minutes and 25 minutes away, respectively.

Internally, the downstairs sitting room of the house has a chimney suitable for a stove and the kitchen and dining room, utility room, sunroom and two double bedrooms, which have potential for ensuites, are also on ground level.

There are roof windows that bathe light on the upstairs landing and with three double-bedrooms on the first floor there is plenty of accommodation space and, again, ample potential for ensuite facilities. The main bedroom has room for a walk-in wardrobe.

In the same auction, which is being organised by Youbid.ie, there are two similar family homes, in the same street, going junder the hammer.

They are located on the outskirts of Wexford town and include No. 36, Evergreen Way, in Whitebrook, which is a three-bedroom, mid-terraced residence measuring 95 sqm. The AMV is €170,000 and the property has a ground-floor guest WC, kitchen and dining room with double doors to the sitting room, open fire and door to the rear garden.

There is off-street parking to the front and ensuite facilities in the master bedroom.

Meanwhile No. 17 Evergreen Way, is also a three-bedroom, mid-terraced residence, which also has an AMV of €170,000.

Measuring 94 sqm, the accommodation is comprised of an entrance hallway, guest WC under the stairs, kitchen and dining room, sitting room, three bedrooms, with one ensuite, and a family bathroom.

There is also a large garden at the rear of the house and off-street park at the front.

Another property going under the hammer is No.13, Rosbercon Court, New Ross, which is a first-floor flat with an AMV of €65,000. It’s being sold with tenants in situ and current rent is €480 per month.

Measuring 76.5 sqm, the property has an entrance hallway, kitchen and dining area and main bathroom. The flat, which has designated underground parking, is within easy access of the new N25 bypass and just a few minutes walk from the town centre.

In Wexford town, with an AMV of €115,000, No.3, Bayview Drive is an extended semi-detached property with converted garage and measures 121 sq metre.

The house is less than a 1km from Wexford General Hospital and the town centre and is being sold with tenants in situ.

Another property going under the hammer, with an AMV of €230,000, is No.24, Gorey Hill, Gorey, that’s a three-bedroom detached bungalow located within a popular development.

Measuring 98 sq metres, the double-glazed property is ideal for refurbishment and is within walking distance of the town centre. There are gardens to the front and rear as well as off-street parking.

The six Wexford properties are among 22, from 10 counties, listed for the auction which will take place on October 27.

All are listed on the platform and documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979.

For more information about the properties and the auction email info@youbid.ie