Primary Care Centre is officially opened in Enniscorthy

At the official opening of the Primary Care Centre in Enniscorthy on Friday were Anne Marie Connolly, Sean Sheil and Suzie McGuire. Pic: Jim Campbell

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD pictured with staff and dignatories at the official opening of the Primary Care Centre in Enniscorthy on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD unveiling the plaque during the official opening of the Primary Care Centre in Enniscorthy on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

THE Primary Care Centre in Enniscorthy was officially opened on Friday, February 17, by the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly T.D.

The opening of the centre was part of the HSE’s €240m national Enhanced Community Care (ECC) programme which a spokesperson said, is already making substantial progress nationally, reducing pressure on services and dependence on the hospital-centric model of care through enhanced and increased community services.

The Enniscorthy Primary Care Centre is a 50,000sq ft, developer led €12.5m facility located at Blackstoops, on the outskirts of Enniscorthy town.

It accommodates and facilitates co-location for a multidisciplinary group of health and social care professionals with the aim of delivering primary care services to people living in the mid-Wexford area.

The HSE, Tusla and the Dr. Máiréad Kelly led, Quarrypark Medical Centre GP practice, currently share the building. Dr Kelly was one of the speakers at the event and she highlighted the enormous benefit having such a facility in Enniscorthy is for the people throughout the district and county.

The centre’s head of services, Anne-Marie Lanigan also spoke at the event and said it was a great day for the people of Wexford to have the centre officially opened and that having access to state-of-the-art medical care in an ultra-modern facility of its type will be invaluable to the people it serves.

Speaking at the official opening, Minister Donnelly said: “Enhanced Community Care is a huge investment in community healthcare services in the HSE, aiming to provide more services closer to people’s homes, and provide extra services for older people, or people who live with long-term health conditions.”

The minister said 94 Community Healthcare Networks – including one based in the Enniscorthy and surrounding area, 21 Community Specialist Teams for Older Persons – including one in Wexford, 21 Chronic Disease Community Specialist Teams – including one based in the Enniscorthy Primary Care Centre, and 21 Community Intervention Teams – including one in Co. Wexford with the involvement of Wexford General Hospital – are now in place, with national coverage. He also said community diagnostic services provided over 253,000 scans to patients in 2022.

“The national Enhanced Community Care programme is, at its core, a reform programme representing an investment of €240m to develop and enhance care in the community,” said Min Donnelly.

“It has been developed under the Sláintecare Programme to ensure all HSE primary and community care services work together effectively,” he added.

Those in attendance at the opening were told that primary care services to be provided in the Enniscorthy centre by HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH) will include: Physiotherapy; Occupational Therapy; Public Health Nursing; Dietitian; Speech and Language Therapy; Ophthalmology; Community Medical Doctor; Counselling in primary care; Dental; Psychology; Community Health Network management; Chronic Disease management team members (including Dieticians, Physiotherapy, Podiatrists and COPD rehab nurses); and other community healthcare administrative supports.

SECH’s Enniscorthy area Community Mental Health Team, which serves the mid-Wexford population of around 37,000 people, will also be based in the centre.

The HSE spokesperson said this seven-day-a-week consultant psychiatrist-led team will include supports in the areas of psychology, social work, occupational therapy and nursing services.

The Centre in Enniscorthy is also the base for a range of SECH Health and Wellbeing support team members while free nicotine replacement therapy and other smoking ‘quit’ supports are available to the community from the Health Promotion and Improvement officers at the service.

According to the HSE spokesperson, disability service supports will also be based in the centre in addition to the Caredoc out of office hours GP co-operative

A further phase at the Enniscorthy Primary Care Centre is planned, providing additional accommodation for the development of co-located accommodation for Chronic Disease Management, Integrated Care for Older Persons and Community Diagnostics.

At the opening ceremony Min Donnelly was welcomed to the Enniscorthy PCC by Chief Officer, HSE/South East Community Healthcare, Kate Killeen-White and Head of Service/Primary Care, Anna-Marie Lanigan.

Speaking at the event Ms Killeen-White said: “Primary care centres, such as this state of the art one in Enniscorthy, together with the Integrated Care for Older People hubs such as the one in Wexford, allow us to provide integrated and high-quality services closer to people’s homes.”

She thanked the HSE staff, working in partnership with GPs and Primary Care Teams, who she said are already making a difference to the lives of people in the Enniscorthy area and throughout the county.

Pat Healy, the National Director of Clinical Programme Implementation with the HSE also spoke at the launch and said: “Developed as part of implementing Sláintecare, the ECC programme aims to ensure all HSE primary and community care services work in an integrated way to meet population health needs across Ireland.”

He also said the programme is aimed at reducing dependence on hospital services and providing access to consultant-led specialist services in the community.

Me Healy said that when fully implemented the programme will include 96 Community Healthcare Networks (CHNs), 30 Community Specialist Teams for Older Persons, 30 Community Specialist Teams for Chronic Disease and 3,500 additional staff.

“This marks a very significant step in supporting older people and people living with chronic disease by bringing specialist services closer to local communities and the people who need them, and reducing pressure and dependence on hospital services,” said Mr Healy.

“An essential theme underlying this programme is developing a new, integrated model of care, which is responsive to the needs of local communities,” he added.

“This requires strong leadership and ownership at local level, bringing the relationship between General Practice, Primary Care and Specialist Community Care into a much more patient focused and integrated model of care in each locality.”

Minister James Browne said he was delighted to welcome his Fianna Fail party colleague, Minister Donnelly, to Enniscorthy.

“This is a state of the art investment, one which will deliver comprehensive healthcare services for Enniscorthy district and the wider county well into the future,” he said.

“I’m delighted that this Government has delivered a state-of-the-art medical facility right in the centre of the county,” he added.

Min Browne said that with the addition of diagnostic services, as part of the next phase of development, the number of people from Wexford having to travel far to hospital appointments will be reduced.

“As a TD representing Co Wexford, I continue to work on securing additional investment for our county,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my work with Government colleagues and the HSE in the development of the next phase of the primary care centre.”