President of Enniscorthy Chamber says budget exceeded people’s expectations

Colm Neville, the president of Enniscorthy & District Chamber of Commerce has welcomed last week’s budget saying the package of measures revealed by Ministers Pascal Donohoe and Michael McGrath “topped most people’s expectations in terms of scale and general level of assistance to many much needed areas of our society”.

Mr Neville was speaking at a post budget meeting of the Chamber Board during which he said the key budget measures of €600 in electricity credits for every household, excise reductions or petrol and diesel and a cut in the standard Income tax rate would help significantly in combating cost of living increases.

He was disappointed the 9 per Vat rate for hospitality has been reconfirmed to end next February as he believes the industry will certainly need all the help it can get in trying to stay competitive and offer reasonable value to its customers in the face of a tsunami of inflationary pressures on the costs of doing business. He went on to acknowledging that the energy assistance allowance to cover up to 40 per cent of the increase in business costs was a “very welcome step” in the right direction but it remains the case that the remaining 60 per cent is a huge burden for businesses to try and grapple with and will inevitably lead to essential price increases at the tills in order to keep their doors open.

Mr Neville accepted that while the budget announcements will not meet the needs of every sector, he hope that the extra stimulus of such a large support package to the general public will leave business customers able to afford the necessary increases in prices that are inevitable in the wake of the vast array of increases in the cost of doing business. He expressed the opinion that there will simply be no choice but to pass on the extra costs involved in the array of additional increases in energy costs, general inflationary costs, increase in minimum wage level and the introduction of mandatory sick pay schemes.

The sums of money involved in the budget package, according to Mr Neville of the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy, “are extraordinary” with €6.9bn in annual budget measures and €4.1bn in one off cost of living measures. These figures should help to offset the challenges of inflation and energy while, at the same time, protect the economy against current and future risks, he said.

The measures introduced would also be felt locally, he said as the budget was focused on helping individuals, families and businesses deal with rising prices. The increase in welfare payments, the new entry rate for single people to the tax band, increased child benefits, double support cost of living payments to social welfare recipients in October and a lump sum of €400 to fuel allowance recipients before Christmas will contribute to increased activity in the local economy, he said.

Mr Neville was also supportive of the extension of the Help to Buy Tax Rebate Scheme which is designed to help people get on the housing ladder while, at the same time, welcoming plans for a new vacant homes tax. This will be levied on properties occupied for fewer than 30 days per year and will, he said “see many vacant properties in Enniscorthy and elsewhere throughout the county come to market”, thus hopefully easing the housing shortage in the town and county somewhat.

He did express a belief, however, that in the face of the current housing crises, where so many people cannot even get a home to rent right across the county, something more needs to be done to activate the private rental market but encouraging in some way the private landlord market. Landlords are leaving the market at an alarming rate, and he felt that perhaps there should have been something more substantial and meaningful done to encourage Landlords to remain in the market while attracting more into this area also.

Overall, Budget 2023 will be seen by many as a positive response to the economic challenges facing the Government and the country and should be embraced as such he said.