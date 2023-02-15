President Michael D Higgins is honoured by Wexford based charity

Pictured (L-R) are Aidan Jordan (Operations Manager, Wells of Life), President Michael D Higgins, Martin Kennedy (Chairperson of Wells of Life), Lou Metzger (Trustee) and Rita Metzger, at the presentation of a commemorative photo album to the President.

REPRESENTATIVES of County Wexford based charity organisation that has brought clean drinking water to over 1,000 communities in Uganda paid a visit recently to Aras an Uachtaráín to meet President Michael D Higgins.

Aidan Jordan, from Rathnure, is the operations manager with the Wells of Life charity and he travelled up to mark the fact one of the wells in the African country has been dedicated to the Irish President.

Aidan said the decision to honour President Higgins with a well in his name, was made in late 2021 by the board of Wells of Life.

The visit to Aras an Uachtaráin took a considerable amount of time to organise Aidan acknowledged wasn’t a surprise given the President’s very busy schedule.

It was also very fitting that the visit to President Higgins took place only a very short time after he himself undertook a Presidential visit to Senegal, in West Africa.

During that visit, addressing the Dakar 2 summit on food sovereignty and sustainability in Africa, the President discussed ways of overcoming many of the same challenges that are experienced daily in Uganda, with African leaders from across the continent.

Speaking about the honouring of President Higgins, the founder of the charity, Nicholas Jordan, said he deserved the honour in light of the overall ethos of the charity.

“The work of our charity links three continents and as such knows no boundaries because defeating poverty takes a combined effort,” said Nicholas.

“As an Irish man I am very proud to be honouring the life and work of President Michael D Higgins,” he said.

The visit to Aras an Uachtaráin was a very relaxed event and the President chatted at some length with the Wells of Life representatives, sharing numerous anecdotes of his own time spent visiting African countries including Uganda.

Aidan was delighted to present the President with a commemorative photo album and framed photograph of the village community of Bugalya, whose people are the grateful beneficiaries of a new well bearing his name.

“The villagers may not be particularly well versed in Irish history or politics but the name ‘Michael D Higgins’ will long be known and appreciated by the people of Bugalya,” said Aidan.

Wells of Life concluded the Presidential visit by taking the opportunity to highlight the fact that March 22, is World Water Day and anyone who wishes to support the cause of clean water can do so through the charity.

“The motto of Wells of Life is ‘every drop matters, every second counts’,” said Aidan.

Other notable figures who have been honoured in a similar way by the charity include the late John Hume, Ashling Murphy, those affected by cancer, Irish missionaries and the frontline workers during the Covid pandemic.

Aidan Jordan, who recently retired as a secondary school teacher, in his role as operations manager of the charity in Ireland, worked closely with the staff of the President’s office.

To date the charity has been responsible for the drilling or refurbishment, of over 1,000 wells in regions west of the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Through the work of the organisation over one million people are now receiving clean water. However, as the Jordans are quick to point out this wouldn't have been possible at all but for the generosity of the donors to the charity.

Aidan said that in recent years there has been expansion into the Healthy Village program which involves educating village communities about sanitation, hygiene and gender based issues such as improved access to education for girls.

Many of the wells drilled by Wells of Life are memorial wells funded by individuals or families to honour the memory of a loved one who has passed away.

Commenting on that aspect of the charity’s work, its Chairman, Martin Kennedy, said dedicating a well to the memory of a loved one who has passed away is a great way to celebrate their life.

His own family funded a well dedicated to the memory of Martin’s late father, Michael.

The charity has been registered in Ireland since 2018 and to date has raised funds for almost 50 wells.

Lou Metzger, one of the charity’s longest serving supporters said the organisation always goes to great lengths to express sincere gratitude to its donors. Her sentiments were echoed by board member, Emma McNally, who said: “As a mother of young children myself, it is heart-breaking to see the hardship and misery caused by the lack of access to clean drinking water”.

One aspect of how the charity operates which resonates in a very positive way with donors is its pledge that every cent of a donation goes towards well drilling, with all the other expenses met by the generosity of ‘legacy donors’ who are mostly US based. Legacy donors make a five-year pledge in varying amounts to support the running costs and overhead expenses of the charity.

The charity's President is US based, Pete Callahan, who himself is a long terms ‘legacy donor’.

He said the connection between the charity and Ireland is very significant.

“As an Irish American I am very proud of my Irish roots and I have visited many times particularly West Cork the home of my ancestors,” he said.

“I am proud to be associated with Wells of Life and particularly to support the efforts of the charity in Ireland,” he added.

He urged anyone in Ireland who is interesting in honouring friends or family members, “alive or departed”, with a well that serves 1,000 people in Uganda to contact Aidan Jordan.

To find out more about the charity or to lend support contact www.wellsoflife.org or email aidan@wellsoflife.org

Alternatively, Aidan can be contacted at 086 1047282.