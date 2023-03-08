Preserving Wexford’s local history is the main focus of new Courtown heritage group

Pictured at the first meeting of Courtown's new Heritage Group in the 19th Bar Courtown on Monday evening were Marion Sinnott, Naomi Keane, Molly Beckett and Linda Sinnott. Pic: Jim Campbell

The inaugural meeting of a new Heritage Group in Courtown drew a large crowd to the 19th Bar in Courtown recently to discuss ideas for potential projects that will keep the history of the area alive.

The new group is aimed at bringing people together in an effort to compile and archive as much social and local history as possible. Facilitator Linda Sinnott of Courtown Community Council informed those in attendance that there hadn’t been a Heritage Group in Courtown for the past 25 years. It was following the recent Courtown Community Council AGM that a decision was made to bring one back into being.

During the meeting, high praise was given to past groups for their preservation and conservation efforts around the Courtown, Riverchapel and Ardamine areas, with the need to continue this work for the benefit of future generations stressed throughout the evening.

Particular appreciation was extended to local historian and writer Anna Kinsella, whose book on local history ‘The Windswept Shore: a history of the Courtown District’, will serve as a precious resource tool for the group moving forward. A list of local place names compiled by a number of Courtown natives was circulated on the night much to the amusement and interest of those in attendance. Places such as Poverty Park, Gawks Wall, Pig Bank and Leary's Turn were some of the many intriguing names listed. Long-term resident Molly Donegan shared some background on these place names as well as some fascinating insights into her life as a child and young woman growing up in Courtown in the 1930s and 40s.

The group are also looking for anyone with experience in digital archiving. Those interested in joining the group can contact Linda by emailing courtowncommunitycouncil32@gmail.com The meeting concluded with thanks being extended to all those in attendance along with Paul Doyle and the staff of the 19th bar.