Pre-planning query raised with local authority officials in Enniscorthy

A question was raised at a recent meeting of Enniscorthy Municipal District in relation to pre-planning meetings for people hoping to build new homes.

Cllr Kathleen Codd-Nolan has raised concerns about the delay in people getting meetings on a number of occasions in recent months and at last week's meeting she asked officials if there was any progress on the matter.

“Have we moved on with it, or how far has it gone?” she asked.

“I just wonder what’s the backlog like right now?" she added.

“I think we just need to improve that as soon as we can because people are waiting a long time for pre-planning meetings.”

Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy agreed with her council colleague and said: “People wanting planning meetings are waiting a long time and it needs to be looked at.”

She went on to comment: “As I have said numerous times before it costs €65 for a planning application and it costs the council over €500 to need a repeat application where there is no name or one refused.”

She also noted that on the current planning list presented to the members at the meeting there were only two refusals which, she said, “was very good”.