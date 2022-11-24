Electricity went down for nearly 3,500 homes across Wexford on Thursday morning as the county was battered by strong winds and lightning.

NEARLY 1,500 homes across Co Wexford were without power on Thursday morning as the county was battered by strong winds, heavy rain and thunder and lightning storms.

On Wednesday evening, a yellow wind warning was issued for the Model county and neighbouring Waterford, covering a period from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday. However, quite a few people were taken by surprise on their morning commute as huge bolts of lightning lit up the Wexford sky.

The weather caused a number of electrical faults countywide, and the lights went out in many Wexford homes. ESB crews reacted quickly though and power was restored to some within half an hour.

In the North of the county, over 2,800 ESB customers were without power between Gorey and Riverchapel with an estimated restoration time of 12.45 p.m. Just outside Enniscorthy, towards Monageer, a total of 607 people lost power and the ESB hoped to restore it quite quickly by 10 a.m.

Lights went out for 41 customers near Barntown with an estimated restoration time of 12.15 p.m. while a further 42 were without power at Newbawn with hopes of restoring power before lunchtime.

Finally, 84 customers are without power in the Carne area, with the ESB again hoping they’ll be back up and running by lunchtime.

ESB will update their powercheck app as things change over the course of the day.