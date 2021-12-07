Post-its promote positive ‘I Care’ message in memory of Jack (13)

AT various beauty spots, walking trails and sports grounds around Co Wexford, you might happen to notice a laminated post-it note fluttering in the breeze. If you take a closer look, you’ll find each one bears a positive message. “Someone out there feels better because you exist!” “When you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine.”

No doubt bringing a smile to some faces a providing a lift to those who may need it, each post it bears the ‘I Care’ logo. It’s the latest campaign being spearheaded by the family of the late Jack Whelan Kinsella. Recently, they gathered for a special get-together at Carnsore Point, one of Jack’s favourite places, to mark two years since he tragically died by suicide, aged just 13 years old.

While the pain of Jack’s absence never gets any easier, his family have devoted themselves to promoting a positive mental health message since his untimely passing, and this latest campaign is one which seems to have captured people’s imaginations.

“We had planned to do some things during Covid,” said Jack’s Dad, Sean Kinsella. “But I suppose at that stage, everyone was feeling down and those who are feeling depressed were feeling they weren’t alone. Now things are lifting, that’s changing again and we’ve even had two or three youngish guys die in Wexford in the past month or so.”

The idea to place positive messages on post-it notes across the county was the idea of Jack’s sister Kaitlyn (21).

“I really wanted to help people that may be struggling and this is what Jack would have wanted,” she said. “He went above and beyond to help people that were feeling sad or down and I wish I took a leaf out of his book sooner. Constant reminders that it’s ok to ask for help are so important.”

Sean agrees that knowing that people are there to talk is the most important thing.

“I’ve gone through a battle with my mental health myself and, obviously, I’ve lost my son,” he said. “Nobody understands why people don’t ask for help. The reason is that they don’t want to be a burden on anyone. They feel that people are too busy with their own lives.”

Hence phase two of the ‘I Care’ plan. Sean has already ordered 500 beanie hats, pins and tote-bags bearing the logo of the initiative. The idea is that those wearing them will be visible to people who may be struggling with their mental health and it lets them know that they are available for a chat.

“People in these situations aren’t thinking about taking their own life all the time,” Sean continued. “It’s a spur of the moment thing. Often, they just need someone to talk to. By wearing the ‘I Care’ logo, you’re leaving yourself open to talk. Around 80% of people who are approached by someone saying that they’re suicidal freeze. They just don’t know what to say. Really, it’s a simple matter of listening to them and then passing them on to the experts. Just taking their phone and typing in the number of Pieta House can make all the difference.

“With Jack, the amount of people who blamed themselves and felt they didn’t make themselves available to talk to. By wearing the “I Care” logo, you’re simply showing that you’re there and are willing to talk. It’s as simple as that.”

The products are set to launch in the coming weeks and will be available locally.