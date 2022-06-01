Popular local man dies in fatal car blaze in Enniscorthy

THERE is widespread shock being felt throughout Enniscorthy and the wider district this week following a fatal car fire that occurred close to the town on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred in the Clonhaston area when the victim, named locally as Karl Cullen, was travelling towards Enniscorthy.

A spokesperson for the gardaí told the Enniscorthy Guardian that the alarm was raised at around 7.30 p.m. and emergency services quickly attended the scene.

There was no other vehicle involved and it’s understood the car involved in the incident came to a halt on the road and then burst into flames resulting in the driver, the sole occupant, losing his life.

It’s believed that passers-by tried to assist the man but were unable to do so.

The gardaí have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident and as part of that investigation the road remain closed overnight as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene.

“Gardaí in Enniscorthy are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them,” said the spokesperson.

Any person who was travelling on the R744 outside Enniscorthy, through Clonhaston, on Sunday evening between 7.15 p.m. and 7.40 p.m. is asked to contact the investigating gardaí.

Road users who may have camera footage of the area, including from a dash cam, are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Mr Cullen was a very well respected and highly thought of member of the community who ran a very successful bespoke furniture business, Karl Cullen Fitted Kitchens, in the Milehouse area of the town.

Such was his talent as a carpenter and the high level of his craftsmanship that his business was a regular feature on the RTE show, Room to Improve.

The business featured on the most recent series of the show and also on the recent DIY SOS show in which Mr Cullen donated a kitchen to the house featured in the programme.

Mr Cullen, who had many years experience within the carpentry sector started his own business in 2015 and it really began to expand in 2018.

In the interim it grew into one of the most successful businesses of its type in the region and covered all parts of Ireland

As a person he was someone who was held in very high esteem by everyone he came into contact with and the unexpected and sudden nature of his passing has numbed the community throughout Enniscorthy.

Mr Cullen’s funeral arrangements were unknown at the time of publication.