Pop-up stations bring the gardaí into the community

COMMUNITY policing in the Enniscorthy district has taken a big step forward with the introduction of pop-up garda stations throughout the district.

The idea behind the initiative is to bring policing right to the heard of the community, especially to rural areas of the district and in particular facilitate people who might ordinarily find it difficult to visit garda stations to in town to carry out their business.

Speaking about the initiative Sergeant Colum Matthews, from Enniscorthy Garda Station, said the pop-up stations are part of the roll out of a new community policing unit in Enniscorthy.

"We are going out to rural communities,” said Sgt Matthews. The pop-up stations are particularly aimed at the elderly and through interaction with the gardaí issues that might be affecting people in rural communities can be brought to their attention while other administrative tasks such as forms being filled out of advice on general safety and crime prevention can also be discussed.

The pop-up stations are currently taking place in six locations throughout the district on the following dates: Wednesday, April 20: Ballymurn Community Centre (10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.); Kilmuckridge hall (12 noon to 1.30 p.m.); Marshalstown Community Centre (2.15 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.); Wednesday, April 27: Kiltealy hall (10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.); Templeshannon Community Centre (12 noon to 1.30 p.m.); Bree Community Centre (2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.).

There will be an additional pop-up station in Kilmuckridge on Wednesday, April 27, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to coincide with national Community Engagement Day which is specifically aimed at bring crime prevention support and advice out to rural communities.