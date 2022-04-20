Pop-up station increases garda presence in Coolgreany

Gardai Pop up station Katie Mundow and Ronan Swan busy at the Pop up station in Coolgreaney with Dan Kennedy, CLLR Joe Sullivan, and Oliver Shortall

A spate of robberies in the Coolgreany area last autumn caused such consternation in the local community that it was decided a stronger garda presence was required. And while a new station is unlikely to appear any time soon, residents had the next best thing at the May Byrne Trust House last weekend.

Organised in direct response to those robberies, the pop-up station was an initiative of the Community Policing Unit run by Katie Mundow and Garda Ronan Swan. And according to Dan Kennedy, Chair of the Coolgreany Community Alert committee, the event proved a worthwhile purpose.

“It was about trying to bring the gardaí out into the community, they’re using Coolgreany and Camolin to trial this, experimenting with it to see if it helps the people in those areas,” he said. “It worked really well and we had lots of people there, it gave them an opportunity to get information on house alarms, gun licenses, to fill out forms and to discuss issues with gardaí.”

Praising the gardaí for their efforts in reaching out to rural parts of the county, Dan said the pop-up stations were a direct result of the recently created Community Policing Unit.

“The superintendent in Gorey is very community-orientated and set up a Community Policing Unit and this was an offshoot of that. It will depend on how successful they are whether they’ll keep doing them. But we fully support them in this initiative, it’s a great idea.”