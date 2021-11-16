Policing meeting cancelled over 'anticipated' Covid restrictions

St Michael's Theatre New Ross where the meeting was due to be held.

A public meeting on policing in Co Wexford scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) has been cancelled at the last minute due to ‘anticipated’ Covid restrictions on indoors gatherings.

The meeting – which was to be attended by the county’s top brass – was due to take place at St Michael's Theatre in New Ross at 7.30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting was to enable members of the public to have their views heard on policing issues and to put questions to the committee.

It was proposed that the discussion will focus on the strategic goal of Crime Prevention and Community Safety as outlined in the Wexford Joint Policing Committee 6-year Strategic Plan 2016 2021.

Members of the public were invited to attend, to express their views and any person affected by the policing of County Wexford would be allowed to put questions to the Joint Policing Committee on general policing matters.

Administrative Officer, with Wexford County Council Claude Clancy said: “In light of anticipated government proposals and in support of efforts to limit social interactions, it has been agreed to postpone the public meeting of the Joint Policing Committee. It is hoped to reschedule this event once conditions allow,” Mr Clancy said.